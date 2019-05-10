Aug;Live Cattle;109.925;107.025;108.900 S;1.300

Oct;Live Cattle;110.150;106.975;109.025 S;1.375

Aug;Feeder Cattle;148.975;144.425;147.775 S;2.500

Oct;Feeder Cattle;148.100;143.375;146.825 S;2.350

Aug;Lean Hogs;90.125;88.425;89.675 S;-0.325

Oct;Lean Hogs;91.725;89.700;90.750 S;-0.225

Jul;Wheat;420^4;420^4;419^0 S;-1^2

Sep;Wheat;434^2;421^4;424^6 S;-5^0

Jul;KC Wheat;394^4;394^4;379^2 S;-4^2

Sep;KC Wheat;401^6;385^2;387^0 S;-11^4

Jul;MPS Wheat;508^6;508^6;510^0 P;-1^2

Sep;MPS Wheat;520^4;512^6;517^2 P;0^6

Jul;Corn;346^4;338^2;342^4 S;-1^6

Sep;Corn;355^4;345^4;351^6 S;-3^0

Jul;Soybeans;804^0;795^2;797^0 S;-2^2

Aug;Soybeans;818^6;806^2;809^2 S;-4^6

Jul;BFP Milk;16.39;16.28;16.31 S;-0.06

Aug;BFP Milk;16.47;16.35;16.38 S;-0.02

Sep;BFP Milk;16.75;16.61;16.63 S;-0.05

Oct;BFP Milk;16.93;16.79;16.82 S;-0.06

Nov;BFP Milk;16.90;16.80;16.79 S;0.00

Jul;Sugar;12.15;11.71;11.72 S;-0.06

Oct;Sugar;12.48;12.05;12.07 S;-0.05

Jun;B-Pound;1.3071;1.3014;1.3048 P;-0.0013

Jun;J-Yen;0.91600;0.91120;0.91430 P;-0.00150

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.74880;0.74400;0.74495 P;0.00255

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.12875;1.12510;1.12590 P;0.00075

Jun;Swiss Franc;0.9934;0.9877;0.9888 P;0.0026

Jun;US Dollar;97.245;96.905;97.164 P;-0.054

Aug;Comex Gold;1296.0;1289.8;1293.3 S;2.3

Oct;Comex Gold;1301.1;1298.2;1299.3 S;2.1

Sep;Comex Silver;14.850;14.740;14.790 S;0.017

Dec;Comex Silver;14.930;14.820;14.870 S;0.027

Sep;Coffee;91.40;90.05;90.80 S;-0.05

Dec;Coffee;93.65;92.35;93.10 S;0.00

Aug;Crude Oil;62.59;61.54;61.81 S;-0.02

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments