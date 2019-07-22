Aug Live Cattle 109.325 108.200 109.150S -.650
Oct Live Cattle 113.950 112.825 113.800 S 0.625
Aug Feeder Cattle 142.750 139.850 142.650 S 2.625
Oct Feeder Cattle 142.325 139.625 142.175 S 2.200
Aug Lean Hogs 80.275 78.075 79.200 S 0.275
Oct Lean Hogs 77.875 76.300 77.025 S 0.275
Jul Wheat 505^2 487^0 487^2 S -15^2
Sep Wheat 515^0 498^4 499^0 S -14^4
Jul KC Wheat 443^2 428^0 429^2 S -10^6
Sep KC Wheat 461^6 447^2 448^4 S -11^2
Jul MPS Wheat 529^0 520^6 521^2 S -8^0
Sep MPS Wheat 542^2 534^6 535^0 S -7^4
Jul Corn 432^2 421^0 422^2 S -8^4
Sep Corn 437^0 425^4 426^6 S -9^0
Jul Soybeans 904^2 887^4 888^2 S -13^2
Aug Soybeans 910^0 893^2 894^0 S -13^2
Jul BFP Milk 17.75 17.63 17.69 S 0.03
Aug BFP Milk 18.06 17.92 17.98 S -0.01
Sep BFP Milk 18.04 17.90 17.93 S -0.06
Oct BFP Milk 17.83 17.70 17.72 S -0.05
Nov BFP Milk 17.33 17.24 17.25 S -0.03
Jul Sugar 11.66 11.54 11.56 S -0.03
Oct Sugar 11.66 11.54 11.56 S -0.03
Jun B-Pound 1.2547 1.2488 1.2515 S -0.0017
Jun J-Yen 0.93235 0.92910 0.93090 S -0.00080
Jun Canada Dollar 0.76750 0.76400 0.76430 S -0.00285
Jun Euro-Currency 1.12755 1.12560 1.12610 S -0.00095
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0251 1.0213 1.0240 S 0.0010
Jun US Dollar 96.985 96.785 96.940 S 0.123
Aug Comex Gold 1437.2 1430.0 1433.4 S 0.2
Oct Comex Gold 1443.5 1435.7 1439.7 S 0.3
Sep Comex Silver 16.455 16.195 16.411 S 0.216
Dec Comex Silver 16.570 16.320 16.531 S 0.216
Sep Treasury Bond 154^17 153^23 154^6 S 0^6
Sep Coffee 111.90 108.90 108.95 S -2.20
Dec Coffee 115.50 112.55 112.65 S -2.15
Jul Cotton 63.71 62.64 62.79 S 0.54
Mar Cotton 64.67 63.92 64.15 S 0.17
Aug Unleaded Gas 1.8242 1.7856 1.7882 S -0.0070
Aug Heating Oil 1.9353 1.9008 1.9073 S 0.0106
Jul Natural Gas 2.322 2.233 2.312 S 0.061
Aug Crude Oil 57.04 55.83 56.22 S 0.46
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.