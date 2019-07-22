Aug Live Cattle 109.325 108.200 109.150S -.650

Oct Live Cattle 113.950 112.825 113.800 S 0.625

Aug Feeder Cattle 142.750 139.850 142.650 S 2.625

Oct Feeder Cattle 142.325 139.625 142.175 S 2.200

Aug Lean Hogs 80.275 78.075 79.200 S 0.275

Oct Lean Hogs 77.875 76.300 77.025 S 0.275

Jul Wheat 505^2 487^0 487^2 S -15^2

Sep Wheat 515^0 498^4 499^0 S -14^4

Jul KC Wheat 443^2 428^0 429^2 S -10^6

Sep KC Wheat 461^6 447^2 448^4 S -11^2

Jul MPS Wheat 529^0 520^6 521^2 S -8^0

Sep MPS Wheat 542^2 534^6 535^0 S -7^4

Jul Corn 432^2 421^0 422^2 S -8^4

Sep Corn 437^0 425^4 426^6 S -9^0

Jul Soybeans 904^2 887^4 888^2 S -13^2

Aug Soybeans 910^0 893^2 894^0 S -13^2

Jul BFP Milk 17.75 17.63 17.69 S 0.03

Aug BFP Milk 18.06 17.92 17.98 S -0.01

Sep BFP Milk 18.04 17.90 17.93 S -0.06

Oct BFP Milk 17.83 17.70 17.72 S -0.05

Nov BFP Milk 17.33 17.24 17.25 S -0.03

Jul Sugar 11.66 11.54 11.56 S -0.03

Oct Sugar 11.66 11.54 11.56 S -0.03

Jun B-Pound 1.2547 1.2488 1.2515 S -0.0017

Jun J-Yen 0.93235 0.92910 0.93090 S -0.00080

Jun Canada Dollar 0.76750 0.76400 0.76430 S -0.00285

Jun Euro-Currency 1.12755 1.12560 1.12610 S -0.00095

Jun Swiss Franc 1.0251 1.0213 1.0240 S 0.0010

Jun US Dollar 96.985 96.785 96.940 S 0.123

Aug Comex Gold 1437.2 1430.0 1433.4 S 0.2

Oct Comex Gold 1443.5 1435.7 1439.7 S 0.3

Sep Comex Silver 16.455 16.195 16.411 S 0.216

Dec Comex Silver 16.570 16.320 16.531 S 0.216

Sep Treasury Bond 154^17 153^23 154^6 S 0^6

Sep Coffee 111.90 108.90 108.95 S -2.20

Dec Coffee 115.50 112.55 112.65 S -2.15

Jul Cotton 63.71 62.64 62.79 S 0.54

Mar Cotton 64.67 63.92 64.15 S 0.17

Aug Unleaded Gas 1.8242 1.7856 1.7882 S -0.0070

Aug Heating Oil 1.9353 1.9008 1.9073 S 0.0106

Jul Natural Gas 2.322 2.233 2.312 S 0.061

Aug Crude Oil 57.04 55.83 56.22 S 0.46

INTL FCStone Financial Inc.

www.intlfcstone.com

208-733-6013, 800-635-0821

Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3

195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments