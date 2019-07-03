Aug Live Cattle 107.025 105.500 106.300 S 0.950
Oct Live Cattle 111.500 110.400 110.925 S 0.575
Aug Feeder Cattle 139.525 137.000 137.600 S -1.700
Oct Feeder Cattle 138.600 136.025 136.575 S -1.800
Aug Lean Hogs 80.850 77.825 78.375 S -0.600
Oct Lean Hogs 74.875 71.925 72.800 S -0.250
Jul Wheat 518^4 503^6 518^0 S 14^4
Sep Wheat 514^4 501^0 514^0 S 10^6
Jul KC Wheat 434^0 424^0 436^0 S 12^0
Sep KC Wheat 444^2 431^0 443^6 S 11^2
Jul MPS Wheat 540^4 540^4 540^4 S 10^4
Sep MPS Wheat 541^4 535^0 540^0 S 3^6
Jul Corn 433^6 417^0 433^0 S 19^4
Sep Corn 437^0 419^6 436^6 S 17^6
Jul Soybeans 885^6 873^4 885^2 S 9^0
Aug Soybeans 890^2 877^0 889^6 S 10^0
Jul BFP Milk 17.93 17.77 17.82 S -0.08
Aug BFP Milk 17.97 17.86 17.91 S -0.07
Sep BFP Milk 17.96 17.88 17.92 S -0.05
Oct BFP Milk 17.77 17.73 17.76 S -0.07
Nov BFP Milk 17.28 17.22 17.27 S -0.02
Jul Sugar 12.62 12.30 12.54 S 0.19
Oct Sugar 1.2644 1.2598 1.2618 S -0.0026
Jun B-Pound 0.93500 0.93180 0.93240 S -0.00035
Jun J-Yen 0.76710 0.76405 0.76685 S 0.00255
Jun Canada Dollar 1.13790 1.13345 1.13475 S -0.00130
Jun Euro-Currency 1.0237 1.0196 1.0204 S -0.0009
Jun Swiss Franc 96.435 96.120 96.331 S 0.066
Jun US Dollar 1446.8 1421.4 1427.1 S 12.8
Aug Comex Gold 1452.6 1426.6 1432.9 S 12.6
Oct Comex Gold 15.510 15.240 15.336 S 0.107
Sep Comex Silver 15.620 15.350 15.450 S 0.109
Dec Comex Silver 15.435 15.315 15.351 S 0.050
Sep Coffee 115.00 109.70 113.65 S 4.00
Dec Coffee 118.65 113.40 117.35 S 4.00
Aug Crude Oil 57.53 56.13 57.44 S 1.12
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
