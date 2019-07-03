Aug Live Cattle 107.025 105.500 106.300 S 0.950

Oct Live Cattle 111.500 110.400 110.925 S 0.575

Aug Feeder Cattle 139.525 137.000 137.600 S -1.700

Oct Feeder Cattle 138.600 136.025 136.575 S -1.800

Aug Lean Hogs 80.850 77.825 78.375 S -0.600

Oct Lean Hogs 74.875 71.925 72.800 S -0.250

Jul Wheat 518^4 503^6 518^0 S 14^4

Sep Wheat 514^4 501^0 514^0 S 10^6

Jul KC Wheat 434^0 424^0 436^0 S 12^0

Sep KC Wheat 444^2 431^0 443^6 S 11^2

Jul MPS Wheat 540^4 540^4 540^4 S 10^4

Sep MPS Wheat 541^4 535^0 540^0 S 3^6

Jul Corn 433^6 417^0 433^0 S 19^4

Sep Corn 437^0 419^6 436^6 S 17^6

Jul Soybeans 885^6 873^4 885^2 S 9^0

Aug Soybeans 890^2 877^0 889^6 S 10^0

Jul BFP Milk 17.93 17.77 17.82 S -0.08

Aug BFP Milk 17.97 17.86 17.91 S -0.07

Sep BFP Milk 17.96 17.88 17.92 S -0.05

Oct BFP Milk 17.77 17.73 17.76 S -0.07

Nov BFP Milk 17.28 17.22 17.27 S -0.02

Jul Sugar 12.62 12.30 12.54 S 0.19

Oct Sugar 1.2644 1.2598 1.2618 S -0.0026

Jun B-Pound 0.93500 0.93180 0.93240 S -0.00035

Jun J-Yen 0.76710 0.76405 0.76685 S 0.00255

Jun Canada Dollar 1.13790 1.13345 1.13475 S -0.00130

Jun Euro-Currency 1.0237 1.0196 1.0204 S -0.0009

Jun Swiss Franc 96.435 96.120 96.331 S 0.066

Jun US Dollar 1446.8 1421.4 1427.1 S 12.8

Aug Comex Gold 1452.6 1426.6 1432.9 S 12.6

Oct Comex Gold 15.510 15.240 15.336 S 0.107

Sep Comex Silver 15.620 15.350 15.450 S 0.109

Dec Comex Silver 15.435 15.315 15.351 S 0.050

Sep Coffee 115.00 109.70 113.65 S 4.00

Dec Coffee 118.65 113.40 117.35 S 4.00

Aug Crude Oil 57.53 56.13 57.44 S 1.12

INTL FCStone Financial Inc.

www.intlfcstone.com

208-733-6013, 800-635-0821

Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3

195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments