commodities

Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Feb;Live Cattle;96.825;95.875;96.075 S;-0.275
Nov;Feeder Cattle;134.400;132.425;133.250 S;0.375
Jan;Feeder Cattle;135.425;133.675;134.500 S;0.325
Dec;Lean Hogs;47.150;46.025;46.925 S;1.000
Feb;Lean Hogs;51.950;50.600;51.325 S;0.075
Dec;Wheat;489^2;478^6;486^6 S;5^4
Mar;Wheat;491^6;483^2;488^2 S;2^4
Dec;KC Wheat;433^0;426^4;429^6 S;-1^4
Mar;KC Wheat;441^2;434^4;437^6 S;-2^0
Dec;MPS Wheat;515^6;510^0;511^0 S;-5^2
Mar;MPS Wheat;524^2;518^0;519^0 S;-5^2
Dec;Corn;324^2;315^0;317^2 S;-7^0
Mar;Corn;327^0;317^4;320^4 S;-6^4
Jan;Soybeans;871^4;861^6;869^2 S;-1^4
Mar;Soybeans;867^6;858^6;866^4 S;-1^0
Nov;BFP Milk;20.93;20.90;20.92 S;-0.09
Dec;BFP Milk;21.29;20.40;20.94 S;-0.51
Jan;BFP Milk;19.16;18.28;18.98 S;-0.50
Feb;BFP Milk;17.76;17.02;17.56 S;-0.41
Mar;BFP Milk;16.99;16.36;16.82 S;-0.25
Mar;Sugar;11.83;11.65;11.81 S;0.06
May;Sugar;11.93;11.73;11.92 S;0.08
Dec;B-Pound;1.2470;1.2394;1.2414 S;-0.0006
Dec;J-Yen;0.93555;0.93165;0.93375 S;-0.00205
Mar;Canada Dollar;1.12795;1.12100;1.12360 S;-0.00360
Dec;Euro-Currency;1.0580;1.0541;1.0564 S;-0.0007
Dec;Swiss Franc;97.585;97.135;97.388 S;0.196
Dec;US Dollar;1764.8;1759.8;1762.1 S;-1.4
Dec;Comex Gold;1779.6;1764.1;1770.6 S;-3.3
Feb;Comex Gold;17.930;17.500;17.895 S;0.225
Dec;Comex Silver;18.070;17.650;18.051 S;0.224
Dec;Coffee;97.10;94.55;94.85 S;-1.80
Mar;Coffee;98.15;95.15;95.80 S;-2.00
Jun;Crude Oil;39.15;37.08;38.72 S;1.01
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!