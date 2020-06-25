Commodities
Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050

Feb;Live Cattle;96.825;95.875;96.075 S;-0.275

Nov;Feeder Cattle;134.400;132.425;133.250 S;0.375

Jan;Feeder Cattle;135.425;133.675;134.500 S;0.325

Dec;Lean Hogs;47.150;46.025;46.925 S;1.000

Feb;Lean Hogs;51.950;50.600;51.325 S;0.075

Dec;Wheat;489^2;478^6;486^6 S;5^4

Mar;Wheat;491^6;483^2;488^2 S;2^4

Dec;KC Wheat;433^0;426^4;429^6 S;-1^4

Mar;KC Wheat;441^2;434^4;437^6 S;-2^0

Dec;MPS Wheat;515^6;510^0;511^0 S;-5^2

Mar;MPS Wheat;524^2;518^0;519^0 S;-5^2

Dec;Corn;324^2;315^0;317^2 S;-7^0

Mar;Corn;327^0;317^4;320^4 S;-6^4

Jan;Soybeans;871^4;861^6;869^2 S;-1^4

Mar;Soybeans;867^6;858^6;866^4 S;-1^0

Nov;BFP Milk;20.93;20.90;20.92 S;-0.09

Dec;BFP Milk;21.29;20.40;20.94 S;-0.51

Jan;BFP Milk;19.16;18.28;18.98 S;-0.50

Feb;BFP Milk;17.76;17.02;17.56 S;-0.41

Mar;BFP Milk;16.99;16.36;16.82 S;-0.25

Mar;Sugar;11.83;11.65;11.81 S;0.06

May;Sugar;11.93;11.73;11.92 S;0.08

Dec;B-Pound;1.2470;1.2394;1.2414 S;-0.0006

Dec;J-Yen;0.93555;0.93165;0.93375 S;-0.00205

Mar;Canada Dollar;1.12795;1.12100;1.12360 S;-0.00360

Dec;Euro-Currency;1.0580;1.0541;1.0564 S;-0.0007

Dec;Swiss Franc;97.585;97.135;97.388 S;0.196

Dec;US Dollar;1764.8;1759.8;1762.1 S;-1.4

Dec;Comex Gold;1779.6;1764.1;1770.6 S;-3.3

Feb;Comex Gold;17.930;17.500;17.895 S;0.225

Dec;Comex Silver;18.070;17.650;18.051 S;0.224

Dec;Coffee;97.10;94.55;94.85 S;-1.80

Mar;Coffee;98.15;95.15;95.80 S;-2.00

Jun;Crude Oil;39.15;37.08;38.72 S;1.01

