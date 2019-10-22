Aug Live Cattle 114.275 113.525 113.700 S -0.175
Oct Live Cattle 119.525 118.925 119.100 S -0.125
Aug Feeder Cattle 144.400 143.125 143.700 S 0.275
Oct Feeder Cattle 140.550 138.650 139.800 S 0.700
Aug Lean Hogs 79.275 75.775 76.275 S -1.900
Oct Lean Hogs 85.125 82.400 83.125 S -1.275
Jul Wheat 532^2 517^2 518^0 S -5^4
Sep Wheat 537^4 523^2 524^2 S -5^2
Jul KC Wheat 433^6 420^4 421^2 S -4^2
Sep KC Wheat 446^2 434^0 434^6 S -3^6
Jul MPS Wheat 545^0 536^2 539^0 S 1^2
Sep MPS Wheat 558^2 550^4 552^6 S 1^4
Jul Corn 392^4 385^0 388^0 S 0^6
Sep Corn 404^0 397^4 400^0 S 0^4
Jul Soybeans 945^2 931^0 934^0 S 0^6
Aug Soybeans 959^0 945^0 948^2 S 1^4
Jul BFP Milk 18.67 18.64 18.65 S -0.01
Aug BFP Milk 19.19 19.00 19.10 S -0.10
Sep BFP Milk 18.52 18.29 18.38 S -0.04
Oct BFP Milk 17.62 17.47 17.52 S -0.07
Nov BFP Milk 17.00 16.89 16.94 S -0.06
Jul Sugar 12.28 12.10 12.18 S -0.09
Oct Sugar 12.39 12.21 12.29 S -0.07
Jun B-Pound 1.3024 1.2899 1.2993 P -0.0080
Jun J-Yen 0.92520 0.92275 0.92390 P 0.00115
Jun Canada Dollar 0.76515 0.76285 0.76480 P -0.00060
Jun Euro-Currency 1.11980 1.11615 1.11880 P -0.00220
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0185 1.0146 1.0189 P -0.0037
Jun US Dollar 97.270 96.990 97.050 P 0.200
Aug Comex Gold 1492.1 1484.0 1487.5 S 2.7
Oct Comex Gold 1498.7 1491.0 1494.5 S 2.8
Sep Comex Silver 17.805 17.590 17.644 S -0.070
Dec Comex Silver 17.865 17.700 17.718 S -0.093
Sep Coffee 102.40 99.05 102.30 S 2.60
Dec Coffee 104.60 101.15 104.50 S 2.60
Aug Crude Oil 54.81 53.23 54.48 S 0.74
