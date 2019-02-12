Aug;Live Cattle;124.900;123.000;123.950 S;1.200

Oct;Live Cattle;118.475;117.800;118.150 S;-0.225

Aug;Feeder Cattle;144.900;144.100;144.400 S;-0.275

Oct;Feeder Cattle;147.925;147.500;147.675 S;0.000

Aug;Lean Hogs;61.325;59.450;60.325 S;1.250

Oct;Lean Hogs;69.625;67.900;68.875 S;1.475

Jul;Wheat;520^6;514^4;520^0 S;1^6

Sep;Wheat;522^0;515^6;521^6 S;1^2

Jul;KC Wheat;495^0;488^2;492^0 S;-1^6

Sep;KC Wheat;500^2;492^4;497^0 S;-2^4

Jul;MPS Wheat;578^0;571^4;577^2 S;3^4

Sep;MPS Wheat;571^4;567^6;571^4 S;2^0

Jul;Corn;378^6;373^0;378^2 S;5^4

Sep;Corn;386^4;381^0;386^2 S;5^4

Jul;Soybeans;919^6;905^4;917^4 S;12^4

Aug;Soybeans;933^6;919^4;931^6 S;12^4

Jul;BFP Milk;14.92;14.64;14.85 S;0.15

Aug;BFP Milk;14.90;14.77;14.85 S;0.11

Sep;BFP Milk;15.22;15.07;15.17 S;0.08

Oct;BFP Milk;15.57;15.49;15.52 S;0.04

Nov;BFP Milk;15.91;15.89;15.90 S;0.00

Jul;Sugar;12.92;12.70;12.85 S;0.18

Oct;Sugar;12.77;12.53;12.66 S;0.17

Jun;B-Pound;1.2931;1.2855;1.2920 S;0.0038

Jun;J-Yen;0.90860;0.90610;0.90725 S;-0.00075

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75760;0.75350;0.75735 S;0.00320

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.13720;1.12895;1.13640 S;0.00575

Jun;Swiss Franc;0.9993;0.9940;0.9969 S;-0.0019

Jun;US Dollar;97.000;96.445;96.503 S;-0.372

Aug;Comex Gold;1318.3;1310.0;1314.0 S;2.3

Oct;Comex Gold;1324.6;1317.1;1320.4 S;2.0

Sep;Comex Silver;15.920;15.745;15.788 S;0.002

Dec;Comex Silver;16.010;15.850;15.884 S;0.004

Sep;Coffee;104.35;103.00;103.55 S;0.25

Dec;Coffee;107.10;105.75;106.25 S;0.25

Aug;Crude Oil;54.41;52.67;53.47 S;0.69

