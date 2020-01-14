Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Feb;Live Cattle;128.150;127.175;127.875 S;0.350
Nov;Feeder Cattle;146.200;145.275;145.900 S;-0.125
Jan;Feeder Cattle;146.125;145.125;145.725 S;-0.125
Dec;Lean Hogs;68.225;65.675;67.675 S;1.775
Feb;Lean Hogs;75.300;73.100;75.000 S;1.625
Dec;Wheat;573^0;559^2;568^4 S;6^2
Mar;Wheat;574^2;561^6;570^2 S;5^4
Dec;KC Wheat;500^6;490^0;497^0 S;4^2
Mar;KC Wheat;508^0;498^0;504^4 S;4^0
Dec;MPS Wheat;560^6;551^4;556^0 S;0^6
Mar;MPS Wheat;568^6;560^0;564^2 S;0^4
Dec;Corn;390^4;388^2;389^0 S;-0^4
Mar;Corn;397^2;395^0;396^0 S;-0^2
Jan;Soybeans;934^6;929^0;928^4 S;-0^6
Mar;Soybeans;948^4;938^4;942^2 S;0^0
Nov;BFP Milk;17.01;16.91;16.94 S;-0.02
Dec;BFP Milk;16.93;16.75;16.85 S;-0.02
Jan;BFP Milk;17.30;17.12;17.26 S;-0.03
Feb;BFP Milk;17.30;17.21;17.26 S;-0.03
Mar;BFP Milk;17.33;17.23;17.30 S;0.01
Mar;Sugar;14.53;14.13;14.32 S;0.16
May;Sugar;14.47;14.11;14.31 S;0.16
Dec;B-Pound;1.3057;1.2978;1.3051 S;0.0023
Dec;J-Yen;0.91330;0.91030;0.91215 S;-0.00035
Mar;Canada Dollar;0.76630;0.76470;0.76595 S;-0.00025
Dec;Euro-Currency;1.11875;1.11465;1.11710 S;-0.00095
Dec;Swiss Franc;1.0390;1.0339;1.0384 S;0.0038
Dec;US Dollar;97.305;97.045;97.094 S;0.030
Dec;Comex Gold;1549.5;1536.4;1544.6 S;-3.1
Feb;Comex Gold;1555.6;1542.8;1550.9 S;-3.3
Dec;Comex Silver;17.985;17.690;17.742 S;-0.181
Mar;Comex Silver;18.040;17.785;17.827 S;-0.189
Dec;Coffee;115.55;113.70;114.90 S;0.35
Mar;Coffee;117.80;116.05;117.25 S;0.35
Jan;Crude Oil;58.72;57.72;58.23 S ;0.32
