Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050

Feb;Live Cattle;128.150;127.175;127.875 S;0.350

Nov;Feeder Cattle;146.200;145.275;145.900 S;-0.125

Jan;Feeder Cattle;146.125;145.125;145.725 S;-0.125

Dec;Lean Hogs;68.225;65.675;67.675 S;1.775

Feb;Lean Hogs;75.300;73.100;75.000 S;1.625

Dec;Wheat;573^0;559^2;568^4 S;6^2

Mar;Wheat;574^2;561^6;570^2 S;5^4

Dec;KC Wheat;500^6;490^0;497^0 S;4^2

Mar;KC Wheat;508^0;498^0;504^4 S;4^0

Dec;MPS Wheat;560^6;551^4;556^0 S;0^6

Mar;MPS Wheat;568^6;560^0;564^2 S;0^4

Dec;Corn;390^4;388^2;389^0 S;-0^4

Mar;Corn;397^2;395^0;396^0 S;-0^2

Jan;Soybeans;934^6;929^0;928^4 S;-0^6

Mar;Soybeans;948^4;938^4;942^2 S;0^0

Nov;BFP Milk;17.01;16.91;16.94 S;-0.02

Dec;BFP Milk;16.93;16.75;16.85 S;-0.02

Jan;BFP Milk;17.30;17.12;17.26 S;-0.03

Feb;BFP Milk;17.30;17.21;17.26 S;-0.03

Mar;BFP Milk;17.33;17.23;17.30 S;0.01

Mar;Sugar;14.53;14.13;14.32 S;0.16

May;Sugar;14.47;14.11;14.31 S;0.16

Dec;B-Pound;1.3057;1.2978;1.3051 S;0.0023

Dec;J-Yen;0.91330;0.91030;0.91215 S;-0.00035

Mar;Canada Dollar;0.76630;0.76470;0.76595 S;-0.00025

Dec;Euro-Currency;1.11875;1.11465;1.11710 S;-0.00095

Dec;Swiss Franc;1.0390;1.0339;1.0384 S;0.0038

Dec;US Dollar;97.305;97.045;97.094 S;0.030

Dec;Comex Gold;1549.5;1536.4;1544.6 S;-3.1

Feb;Comex Gold;1555.6;1542.8;1550.9 S;-3.3

Dec;Comex Silver;17.985;17.690;17.742 S;-0.181

Mar;Comex Silver;18.040;17.785;17.827 S;-0.189

Dec;Coffee;115.55;113.70;114.90 S;0.35

Mar;Coffee;117.80;116.05;117.25 S;0.35

Jan;Crude Oil;58.72;57.72;58.23 S ;0.32

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments