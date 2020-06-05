Commodities
Commodities

Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050

Feb;Live Cattle;98.225;95.700;96.175 S;-1.750

Nov;Feeder Cattle;135.500;133.350;134.175 S;-0.550

Jan;Feeder Cattle;137.125;135.050;135.475 S;-1.025

Dec;Lean Hogs;48.775;47.275;47.450 S;-0.975

Feb;Lean Hogs;55.150;53.400;53.925 S;0.350

Dec;Wheat;527^6;513^2;515^2 S;-8^4

Mar;Wheat;531^2;518^0;520^2 S;-7^2

Dec;KC Wheat;476^0;459^4;461^2 S;-11^0

Mar;KC Wheat;483^0;467^4;469^2 S;-10^0

Dec;MPS Wheat;528^6;515^6;518^6 S;-7^4

Mar;MPS Wheat;540^2;527^6;530^6 S;-6^6

Dec;Corn;332^4;328^2;331^2 S;2^2

Mar;Corn;336^6;332^4;335^4 S;2^2

Jan;Soybeans;873^4;865^2;867^6 S;0^0

Mar;Soybeans;874^4;866^6;870^0 S;1^2

Nov;BFP Milk;20.20;19.53;19.88 S;-0.41

Dec;BFP Milk;18.99;18.38;18.67 S;-0.31

Jan;BFP Milk;17.60;17.32;17.38 S;-0.19

Feb;BFP Milk;17.12;16.94;16.97 S;-0.09

Mar;BFP Milk;16.96;16.70;16.84 S;-0.02

Mar;Sugar;12.06;11.73;12.02 S;0.29

May;Sugar;12.12;11.78;12.09 S;0.29

Dec;B-Pound;1.2732;1.2583;1.2669 S;0.0059

Dec;J-Yen;0.91710;0.91035;0.91235 S;-0.00410

Mar;Canada Dollar;1.13855;1.12805;1.12955 S;-0.00515

Dec;Euro-Currency;1.0483;1.0363;1.0396 S;-0.0076

Dec;Swiss Franc;97.050;96.430;96.922 S;0.238

Dec;US Dollar;1711.8;1668.6;1676.2 S;-39.3

Dec;Comex Gold;1723.2;1671.7;1683.0 S;-40.8

Feb;Comex Gold;18.050;17.375;17.479 S;-0.536

Dec;Comex Silver;18.185;17.550;17.668 S;-0.501

Dec;Coffee;99.75;97.05;98.90 S;0.75

Mar;Coffee;101.35;98.65;100.65 S;0.95

Jun;Crude Oil;39.68;37.05;39.55 S;1.94

