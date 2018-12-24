Aug Live Cattle 123.000 122.300 122.775 S 0.075
Oct Live Cattle 125.400 124.450 125.225 S 0.400
Aug Feeder Cattle 147.500 146.675 147.375 S 0.025
Oct Feeder Cattle 146.375 145.600 146.300 S 0.325
Aug Lean Hogs 67.750 66.525 67.100 S -0.125
Oct Lean Hogs 73.650 73.200 73.375 S -0.575
Jul Wheat 518%5E0 511%5E0 516%5E4 S 2%5E0
Sep Wheat 525%5E2 518%5E2 523%5E4 S 2%5E0
Jul KC Wheat 506%5E6 497%5E4 502%5E4 S -0%5E2
Sep KC Wheat 518%5E4 509%5E4 514%5E4 S 0%5E4
Jul MPS Wheat 564%5E6 558%5E0 561%5E4 S 0%5E0
Sep MPS Wheat 570%5E2 564%5E2 567%5E2 S -0%5E2
Jul Corn 379%5E0 375%5E2 377%5E6 S -0%5E6
Sep Corn 386%5E4 382%5E6 385%5E6 S -0%5E4
Jul Soybeans 886%5E4 879%5E4 884%5E0 S -0%5E4
Aug Soybeans 899%5E4 892%5E2 897%5E0 S -0%5E6
Jul BFP Milk 14.27 14.15 14.17 S -0.09
Aug BFP Milk 14.50 14.35 14.35 S -0.15
Sep BFP Milk 14.90 14.80 14.84 S -0.03
Oct BFP Milk 15.38 15.31 15.31 S -0.10
Nov BFP Milk 15.78 15.70 15.70 S -0.09
Jul Sugar 12.50 12.32 12.40 S 0.06
Oct Sugar 12.56 12.38 12.45 S 0.05
Jun B-Pound 1.2791 1.2687 1.2771 S 0.0091
Jun J-Yen 0.91335 0.90565 0.91230 S 0.00835
Jun Canada Dollar 0.73885 0.73750 0.73800 S -0.00120
Jun Euro-Currency 1.15215 1.14500 1.14925 S 0.00510
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0221 1.0130 1.0204 S 0.0073
Jun US Dollar 96.440 95.870 96.007 S -0.450
Aug Comex Gold 1273.9 1260.0 1271.8 S 14.4
Oct Comex Gold 1279.9 1266.3 1278.0 S 14.5
Sep Comex Silver 14.875 14.715 14.820 S 0.133
Dec Comex Silver 14.955 14.810 14.905 S 0.137
Sep Treasury Bond 144%5E29 P
Sep Coffee 105.50 102.80 105.30 S 2.40
Dec Coffee 108.30 105.75 108.15 S 2.45
Jul Cotton 74.00 72.40 73.18 P -0.74
Mar Cotton 76.76 74.95 75.96 P -0.97
Aug Unleaded Gas 1.3163 1.2351 1.2389 S -0.0587
Aug Heating Oil 1.7432 1.6524 1.6544 S -0.0649
Jul Natural Gas 3.846 3.449 3.467 S -0.357
Aug Crude Oil 46.51 42.67 42.82 S -2.90
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
