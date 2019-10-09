Aug Live Cattle 112.200 110.450 111.175 S 0.325

Oct Live Cattle 118.150 116.550 117.300 S 0.600

Aug Feeder Cattle 145.425 142.225 144.500 S 2.475

Oct Feeder Cattle 140.600 136.900 139.525 S 2.775

Aug Lean Hogs 70.325 68.750 69.475 S 2.075

Oct Lean Hogs 76.175 74.375 75.950 S 2.350

Jul Wheat 504^4 497^2 500^2 S 0^0

Sep Wheat 510^6 504^0 507^0 S -0^6

Jul KC Wheat 417^6 407^4 413^2 S 3^0

Sep KC Wheat 430^4 421^2 426^2 S 2^0

Jul MPS Wheat 548^0 541^2 541^6 S -1^6

Sep MPS Wheat 561^0 555^0 555^4 S -1^4

Jul Corn 397^2 393^0 394^2 S -1^4

Sep Corn 408^0 404^0 405^4 S -1^0

Jul Soybeans 931^4 918^2 923^6 S 3^2

Aug Soybeans 946^2 933^0 938^0 S 2^6

Jul BFP Milk 18.78 18.57 18.71 S 0.10

Aug BFP Milk 18.86 18.40 18.78 S 0.26

Sep BFP Milk 17.96 17.70 17.90 S 0.09

Oct BFP Milk 17.19 16.98 17.13 S 0.06

Nov BFP Milk 16.82 16.59 16.75 S 0.06

Jul Sugar 12.55 12.38 12.41 S -0.05

Oct Sugar 12.66 12.49 12.52 S -0.06

Jun B-Pound 1.2321 1.2226 1.2238 S -0.0010

Jun J-Yen 0.93915 0.93305 0.93380 S -0.00305

Jun Canada Dollar 0.75250 0.75100 0.75085 S -0.00030

Jun Euro-Currency 1.10425 1.10055 1.10245 S 0.00175

Jun Swiss Franc 1.0137 1.0089 1.0092 S -0.0021

Jun US Dollar 98.865 98.595 98.815 S -0.022

Aug Comex Gold 1518.0 1505.1 1512.8 S 8.6

Oct Comex Gold 1524.0 1512.0 1519.6 S 8.8

Sep Comex Silver 18.100 17.885 17.947 S 0.095

Dec Comex Silver 18.120 17.970 18.019 S 0.082

Sep Coffee 100.20 98.70 99.10 S -0.25

Dec;Coffee;102.35;101.10;101.40 S;-0.25

Aug Crude Oil 53.71 52.30 52.61 S -0.02

