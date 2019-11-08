Aug;Live Cattle;125.400;124.300;125.025 S;0.175

Oct;Live Cattle;126.225;125.300;126.100 S;0.250

Aug;Feeder Cattle;147.250;146.400;147.000 S;0.225

Oct;Feeder Cattle;145.825;144.600;145.500 S;0.000

Aug;Lean Hogs;74.150;73.175;73.900 S;0.125

Oct;Lean Hogs;80.425;79.525;80.325 S;0.175

Jul;Wheat;517^6;505^4;510^2 S;-2^2

Sep;Wheat;521^4;509^4;514^2 S;-3^0

Jul;KC Wheat;430^0;417^6;421^4 S;-3^2

Sep;KC Wheat;438^4;427^0;430^4 S;-3^0

Jul;MPS Wheat;526^0;516^0;518^4 S;-0^2

Sep;MPS Wheat;542^0;533^0;535^0 S;-0^2

Jul;Corn;383^6;372^4;377^2 S;2^0

Sep;Corn;392^2;381^0;386^4 S;2^6

Jul;Soybeans;926^2;915^6;919^4 S;-5^4

Aug;Soybeans;938^6;926^4;931^0 S;-5^4

Jul;BFP Milk;20.06;19.80;20.02 S;0.10

Aug;BFP Milk;19.11;18.76;19.09 S;0.01

Sep;BFP Milk;17.86;17.66;17.85 S;0.05

Oct;BFP Milk;17.11;16.96;17.10 S;0.04

Nov;BFP Milk;16.98;16.87;16.93 S;0.10

Jul;Sugar;12.61;12.29;12.57 S;0.18

Oct;Sugar;12.71;12.42;12.66 S;0.13

Jun;B-Pound;1.2836;1.2782;1.2797 S;-0.0037

Jun;J-Yen;0.91860;0.91520;0.91790 S;0.00070

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75905;0.75590;0.75635 S;-0.00230

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.10810;1.10420;1.10485 S;-0.00270

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0082;1.0045;1.0049 S;-0.0023

Jun;US Dollar;98.245;97.945;98.201 S;0.221

Aug;Comex Gold;1480.7;1463.4;1469.8 S;-7.5

Oct;Comex Gold;1485.4;1468.8;1475.1 S;-7.7

Sep;Comex Silver;17.235;16.805;16.969 S;-0.242

Dec;Comex Silver;17.310;16.910;17.053 S;-0.245

Sep;Coffee;113.30;111.80;112.85 S;0.25

Dec;Coffee;115.65;114.15;115.20 S;0.25

Aug;Crude Oil;57.48;55.77;57.26 S;0.24

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments