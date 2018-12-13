Aug Live Cattle 123.275 122.675 122.850 S -0.050

Oct Live Cattle 125.150 124.650 124.800 S -0.100

Aug Feeder Cattle 148.675 147.650 147.975 S 0.400

Oct Feeder Cattle 146.925 145.625 146.500 S 0.900

Aug Lean Hogs 65.700 64.100 64.825 S -0.875

Oct Lean Hogs 71.775 70.275 70.350 S -1.600

Jul Wheat 526^2 526^2 527^6 S 12^4

Sep Wheat 538^4 527^2 536^0 S 9^4

Jul KC Wheat 504^0 504^0 492^4 S 8^6

Sep KC Wheat 522^4 510^2 520^0 S 8^6

Jul MPS Wheat 580^4 S 0^0

Sep MPS Wheat 589^0 582^2 588^2 S 5^2

Jul Corn 377^4 374^0 375^4 S -0^6

Sep Corn 386^2 382^6 384^2 S -1^0

Jul Soybeans 920^0 905^2 907^0 S -13^0

Aug Soybeans 933^0 918^2 920^4 S -12^6

Jul BFP Milk 14.20 13.98 14.19 S 0.02

Aug BFP Milk 14.66 14.47 14.65 S 0.05

Sep BFP Milk 15.09 14.97 15.09 S 0.06

Oct BFP Milk 15.55 15.44 15.51 S 0.06

Nov BFP Milk 15.77 15.65 15.73 S 0.09

Jul Sugar 12.80 12.43 12.75 S 0.01

Oct Sugar 12.89 12.54 12.81 S -0.01

Jun B-Pound 1.2688 1.2610 1.2638 P 0.0015

Jun J-Yen 0.88350 0.87955 0.88355 P -0.00325

Jun Canada Dollar 0.74980 0.74725 0.74910 P -0.00045

Jun Euro-Currency 1.13960 1.13325 1.13715 P -0.00070

Jun Swiss Franc 1.0091 1.0048 1.0076 P -0.0010

Jun US Dollar 97.290 96.860 97.018 P 0.057

Aug Comex Gold 1251.7 1244.4 1247.4 S -3.0

Oct Comex Gold 1257.6 1250.8 1253.6 S -2.9

Sep Comex Silver 14.900 14.765 14.855 S -0.021

Dec Comex Silver 14.975 14.855 14.938 S -0.020

Sep Treasury Bond 143^16 142^30 143^9 P -0^4

Sep Coffee 104.35 101.75 104.10 S 1.05

Dec Coffee 107.45 104.90 107.20 S 1.10

Jul Cotton 79.97 78.95 79.41 S -0.56

Mar Cotton 81.52 80.70 81.02 S -0.53

Aug Unleaded Gas 1.4831 1.4095 1.4799 S 0.0564

Aug Heating Oil 1.8735 1.8225 1.8704 S 0.0258

Jul Natural Gas 4.307 4.050 4.124 S -0.039

Aug Crude Oil 53.00 50.60 52.83 S 1.46

INTL FCStone Financial Inc.

www.intlfcstone.com

208-733-6013, 800-635-0821

Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3

195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments