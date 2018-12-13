Aug Live Cattle 123.275 122.675 122.850 S -0.050
Oct Live Cattle 125.150 124.650 124.800 S -0.100
Aug Feeder Cattle 148.675 147.650 147.975 S 0.400
Oct Feeder Cattle 146.925 145.625 146.500 S 0.900
Aug Lean Hogs 65.700 64.100 64.825 S -0.875
Oct Lean Hogs 71.775 70.275 70.350 S -1.600
Jul Wheat 526^2 526^2 527^6 S 12^4
Sep Wheat 538^4 527^2 536^0 S 9^4
Jul KC Wheat 504^0 504^0 492^4 S 8^6
Sep KC Wheat 522^4 510^2 520^0 S 8^6
Jul MPS Wheat 580^4 S 0^0
Sep MPS Wheat 589^0 582^2 588^2 S 5^2
Jul Corn 377^4 374^0 375^4 S -0^6
Sep Corn 386^2 382^6 384^2 S -1^0
Jul Soybeans 920^0 905^2 907^0 S -13^0
Aug Soybeans 933^0 918^2 920^4 S -12^6
Jul BFP Milk 14.20 13.98 14.19 S 0.02
Aug BFP Milk 14.66 14.47 14.65 S 0.05
Sep BFP Milk 15.09 14.97 15.09 S 0.06
Oct BFP Milk 15.55 15.44 15.51 S 0.06
Nov BFP Milk 15.77 15.65 15.73 S 0.09
Jul Sugar 12.80 12.43 12.75 S 0.01
Oct Sugar 12.89 12.54 12.81 S -0.01
Jun B-Pound 1.2688 1.2610 1.2638 P 0.0015
Jun J-Yen 0.88350 0.87955 0.88355 P -0.00325
Jun Canada Dollar 0.74980 0.74725 0.74910 P -0.00045
Jun Euro-Currency 1.13960 1.13325 1.13715 P -0.00070
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0091 1.0048 1.0076 P -0.0010
Jun US Dollar 97.290 96.860 97.018 P 0.057
Aug Comex Gold 1251.7 1244.4 1247.4 S -3.0
Oct Comex Gold 1257.6 1250.8 1253.6 S -2.9
Sep Comex Silver 14.900 14.765 14.855 S -0.021
Dec Comex Silver 14.975 14.855 14.938 S -0.020
Sep Treasury Bond 143^16 142^30 143^9 P -0^4
Sep Coffee 104.35 101.75 104.10 S 1.05
Dec Coffee 107.45 104.90 107.20 S 1.10
Jul Cotton 79.97 78.95 79.41 S -0.56
Mar Cotton 81.52 80.70 81.02 S -0.53
Aug Unleaded Gas 1.4831 1.4095 1.4799 S 0.0564
Aug Heating Oil 1.8735 1.8225 1.8704 S 0.0258
Jul Natural Gas 4.307 4.050 4.124 S -0.039
Aug Crude Oil 53.00 50.60 52.83 S 1.46
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
