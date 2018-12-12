Aug Live Cattle 123.000 121.700 122.900 S 0.750
Oct Live Cattle 125.000 124.025 124.900 S 0.375
Aug Feeder Cattle 148.175 147.025 147.575 S 0.275
Oct Feeder Cattle 145.825 144.900 145.600 S 0.325
Aug Lean Hogs 65.875 64.775 65.700 S 0.500
Oct Lean Hogs 72.025 70.775 71.950 S 0.500
Jul Wheat 520,6 517,6 515,2 S 5,4
Sep Wheat 528,6 521,6 526,4 S 5,4
Jul KC Wheat 483,6 S 6,4
Sep KC Wheat 514,0 505,6 511,2 S 6,4
Jul MPS Wheat 580,4 S 0,0
Sep MPS Wheat 583,4 574,6 583,0 S 7,6
Jul Corn 378,0 375,4 376,2 S 1,2
Sep Corn 387,6 384,2 385,2 S 0,4
Jul Soybeans 928,0 915,2 920,0 S 5,0
Aug Soybeans 941,0 928,4 933,2 S 5,0
Jul BFP Milk 14.20 14.03 14.15 S 0.09
Aug BFP Milk 14.59 14.43 14.58 S 0.12
Sep BFP Milk 15.07 14.97 15.03 S 0.10
Oct BFP Milk 15.52 15.45 15.48 S 0.12
Nov BFP Milk 15.73 15.66 15.68 S 0.11
Jul Sugar 12.90 12.67 12.74 S -0.09
Oct Sugar 12.98 12.75 12.82 S -0.09
Jun B-Pound 1.2673 1.2479 1.2638 S 0.0111
Jun J-Yen 0.88415 0.88120 0.88355 S 0.00120
Jun Canada Dollar 0.75070 0.74675 0.74910 S 0.00275
Jun Euro-Currency 1.13920 1.13190 1.13715 S 0.00460
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0092 1.0039 1.0076 S 0.0003
Jun US Dollar 97.470 96.855 97.358 P -0.383
Aug Comex Gold 1252.6 1247.1 1250.0 S 3.7
Oct Comex Gold 1258.5 1253.5 1256.2 S 3.6
Sep Comex Silver 14.895 14.630 14.851 S 0.217
Dec Comex Silver 14.970 14.740 14.935 S 0.207
Sep Treasury Bond 143,23 143,6 143,9 S -0,17
Sep Coffee 103.80 102.10 103.05 S 0.70
Dec Coffee 107.05 105.35 106.10 S 0.50
Jul Cotton 80.30 79.57 79.97 S -0.05
Mar Cotton 81.97 81.26 81.55 S -0.17
Aug Unleaded Gas 1.4712 1.4179 1.4226 S -0.0129
Aug Heating Oil 1.8769 1.8405 1.8438 S 0.0051
Jul Natural Gas 4.407 4.085 4.136 S -0.290
Aug Crude Oil 53.06 51.16 51.36 S -0.50
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
