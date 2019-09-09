Aug Live Cattle 100.125 98.200 99.175 S -0.575

Oct Live Cattle 106.975 105.125 106.075 S -0.325

Aug Feeder Cattle 133.575 131.175 132.825 S -0.525

Oct Feeder Cattle 130.175 127.550 128.800 S -1.575

Aug Lean Hogs 62.650 59.725 59.950 S -2.525

Oct Lean Hogs 70.950 68.000 68.275 S -2.575

Jul Wheat 475^0 458^4 474^4 S 14^2

Sep Wheat 476^0 460^2 474^4 S 10^6

Jul KC Wheat 370^2 370^2 380^0 S 4^6

Sep KC Wheat 399^0 386^2 398^0 S 4^6

Jul MPS Wheat 581^4 477^2 S 2^4

Sep MPS Wheat 499^0 492^0 496^6 S 2^4

Jul Corn 343^2 340^0 340^6 S -1^6

Sep Corn 357^6 352^2 354^2 S -1^2

Jul Soybeans 847^6 839^6 845^0 S 0^0

Aug Soybeans 861^0 851^0 857^6 S 0^0

Jul BFP Milk 18.08 17.90 18.07 S 0.12

Aug BFP Milk 17.95 17.72 17.93 S 0.20

Sep BFP Milk 17.49 17.36 17.47 S 0.10

Oct BFP Milk 16.99 16.89 16.97 S 0.07

Nov BFP Milk 16.42 16.37 16.42 S 0.04

Jul Sugar 11.10 10.90 10.92 S -0.10

Oct Sugar 11.10 10.90 10.92 S -0.10

Jun B-Pound 1.2391 1.2237 1.2349 S 0.0054

Jun J-Yen 0.93710 0.93315 0.93360 S -0.00260

Jun Canada Dollar 0.76200 0.75995 0.76060 S 0.00085

Jun Euro-Currency 1.10735 1.10210 1.10580 S 0.00210

Jun Swiss Franc 1.0133 1.0086 1.0089 S -0.0041

Jun US Dollar 98.475 98.105 98.362 P -0.117

Aug Comex Gold 1523.8 1505.5 1511.1 S -6.4

Oct Comex Gold 1529.4 1512.0 1517.4 S -6.9

Sep Comex Silver 18.400 18.015 18.167 S -0.014

Dec Comex Silver 18.515 18.160 18.299 S -0.023

Sep Treasury Bond 164^16 162^22 162^31 S -1^22

Sep Coffee 99.25 95.30 98.25 S 1.20

Dec Coffee 102.55 98.80 101.65 S 1.20

Jul Cotton 59.20 58.71 59.12 S 0.39

Mar Cotton 59.78 58.94 59.59 S 0.28

Aug Unleaded Gas 1.5769 1.5487 1.5690 S 0.0201

Aug Heating Oil 1.9378 1.8991 1.9289 S 0.0308

Jul Natural Gas 2.596 2.496 2.585 S 0.096

Aug Crude Oil 58.05 56.51 57.73 S 1.47

INTL FCStone Financial Inc.

www.intlfcstone.com

208-733-6013, 800-635-0821

Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3

195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301

