Aug Live Cattle 100.125 98.200 99.175 S -0.575
Oct Live Cattle 106.975 105.125 106.075 S -0.325
Aug Feeder Cattle 133.575 131.175 132.825 S -0.525
Oct Feeder Cattle 130.175 127.550 128.800 S -1.575
Aug Lean Hogs 62.650 59.725 59.950 S -2.525
Oct Lean Hogs 70.950 68.000 68.275 S -2.575
Jul Wheat 475^0 458^4 474^4 S 14^2
Sep Wheat 476^0 460^2 474^4 S 10^6
Jul KC Wheat 370^2 370^2 380^0 S 4^6
Sep KC Wheat 399^0 386^2 398^0 S 4^6
Jul MPS Wheat 581^4 477^2 S 2^4
Sep MPS Wheat 499^0 492^0 496^6 S 2^4
Jul Corn 343^2 340^0 340^6 S -1^6
Sep Corn 357^6 352^2 354^2 S -1^2
Jul Soybeans 847^6 839^6 845^0 S 0^0
Aug Soybeans 861^0 851^0 857^6 S 0^0
Jul BFP Milk 18.08 17.90 18.07 S 0.12
Aug BFP Milk 17.95 17.72 17.93 S 0.20
Sep BFP Milk 17.49 17.36 17.47 S 0.10
Oct BFP Milk 16.99 16.89 16.97 S 0.07
Nov BFP Milk 16.42 16.37 16.42 S 0.04
Jul Sugar 11.10 10.90 10.92 S -0.10
Oct Sugar 11.10 10.90 10.92 S -0.10
Jun B-Pound 1.2391 1.2237 1.2349 S 0.0054
Jun J-Yen 0.93710 0.93315 0.93360 S -0.00260
Jun Canada Dollar 0.76200 0.75995 0.76060 S 0.00085
Jun Euro-Currency 1.10735 1.10210 1.10580 S 0.00210
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0133 1.0086 1.0089 S -0.0041
Jun US Dollar 98.475 98.105 98.362 P -0.117
Aug Comex Gold 1523.8 1505.5 1511.1 S -6.4
Oct Comex Gold 1529.4 1512.0 1517.4 S -6.9
Sep Comex Silver 18.400 18.015 18.167 S -0.014
Dec Comex Silver 18.515 18.160 18.299 S -0.023
Sep Treasury Bond 164^16 162^22 162^31 S -1^22
Sep Coffee 99.25 95.30 98.25 S 1.20
Dec Coffee 102.55 98.80 101.65 S 1.20
Jul Cotton 59.20 58.71 59.12 S 0.39
Mar Cotton 59.78 58.94 59.59 S 0.28
Aug Unleaded Gas 1.5769 1.5487 1.5690 S 0.0201
Aug Heating Oil 1.9378 1.8991 1.9289 S 0.0308
Jul Natural Gas 2.596 2.496 2.585 S 0.096
Aug Crude Oil 58.05 56.51 57.73 S 1.47
