Aug Live Cattle 101.250 99.900 100.225 S 0.225

Oct Live Cattle 106.200 105.025 105.300 S 0.475

Aug Feeder Cattle 137.450 136.425 137.375 S 1.075

Oct Feeder Cattle 135.350 133.500 134.550 S 0.900

Aug Lean Hogs 65.275 62.425 62.675 S -1.500

Oct Lean Hogs 71.825 69.550 69.825 S -0.975

Jul Wheat 4630 4560 4624 S 24

Sep Wheat 4686 4616 4680 S 14

Jul KC Wheat 3882 3840 3862 S -04

Sep KC Wheat 4030 3984 4004 S -14

Jul MPS Wheat 5050 5002 5022 S -16

Sep MPS Wheat 5176 5130 5150 S -10

Jul Corn 3640 3570 3624 S 30

Sep Corn 3834 3786 3824 S 12

Jul Soybeans 8640 8542 8604 S 46

Aug Soybeans 8764 8666 8730 S 46

Jul BFP Milk 17.68 17.51 17.55 S -0.15

Aug BFP Milk 17.73 17.60 17.62 S -0.09

Sep BFP Milk 17.44 17.35 17.35 S -0.07

Oct BFP Milk 16.96 16.89 16.91 S -0.06

Nov BFP Milk 16.52 16.47 16.48 S -0.04

Jul Sugar 11.54 11.37 11.39 S -0.05

Oct Sugar 12.62 12.46 12.48 S -0.04

Jun B-Pound 1.2189 1.2126 1.2137 S -0.0043

Jun J-Yen 0.94305 0.93935 0.93990 S -0.00245

Jun Canada Dollar 0.75485 0.75100 0.75240 S 0.00115

Jun Euro-Currency 1.11290 1.11015 1.11075 S -0.00120

Jun Swiss Franc 1.0250 1.0195 1.0204 S -0.0043

Jun US Dollar 98.225 98.000 98.179 S 0.116

Aug Comex Gold 1512.1 1500.5 1509.6 S -0.1

Oct Comex Gold 1518.4 1506.5 1515.7 S 0.0

Sep Comex Silver 17.315 17.115 17.290 S 0.004

Dec Comex Silver 17.410 17.240 17.405 S 0.004

Sep Coffee 99.90 97.30 97.90 S -1.80

Dec Coffee 103.40 100.95 101.50 S -1.80

Aug Crude Oil 56.84 54.00 55.25 S -1.90

