Aug Live Cattle 101.250 99.900 100.225 S 0.225
Oct Live Cattle 106.200 105.025 105.300 S 0.475
Aug Feeder Cattle 137.450 136.425 137.375 S 1.075
Oct Feeder Cattle 135.350 133.500 134.550 S 0.900
Aug Lean Hogs 65.275 62.425 62.675 S -1.500
Oct Lean Hogs 71.825 69.550 69.825 S -0.975
Jul Wheat 4630 4560 4624 S 24
Sep Wheat 4686 4616 4680 S 14
Jul KC Wheat 3882 3840 3862 S -04
Sep KC Wheat 4030 3984 4004 S -14
Jul MPS Wheat 5050 5002 5022 S -16
Sep MPS Wheat 5176 5130 5150 S -10
Jul Corn 3640 3570 3624 S 30
Sep Corn 3834 3786 3824 S 12
Jul Soybeans 8640 8542 8604 S 46
Aug Soybeans 8764 8666 8730 S 46
Jul BFP Milk 17.68 17.51 17.55 S -0.15
Aug BFP Milk 17.73 17.60 17.62 S -0.09
Sep BFP Milk 17.44 17.35 17.35 S -0.07
Oct BFP Milk 16.96 16.89 16.91 S -0.06
Nov BFP Milk 16.52 16.47 16.48 S -0.04
Jul Sugar 11.54 11.37 11.39 S -0.05
Oct Sugar 12.62 12.46 12.48 S -0.04
Jun B-Pound 1.2189 1.2126 1.2137 S -0.0043
Jun J-Yen 0.94305 0.93935 0.93990 S -0.00245
Jun Canada Dollar 0.75485 0.75100 0.75240 S 0.00115
Jun Euro-Currency 1.11290 1.11015 1.11075 S -0.00120
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0250 1.0195 1.0204 S -0.0043
Jun US Dollar 98.225 98.000 98.179 S 0.116
Aug Comex Gold 1512.1 1500.5 1509.6 S -0.1
Oct Comex Gold 1518.4 1506.5 1515.7 S 0.0
Sep Comex Silver 17.315 17.115 17.290 S 0.004
Dec Comex Silver 17.410 17.240 17.405 S 0.004
Sep Coffee 99.90 97.30 97.90 S -1.80
Dec Coffee 103.40 100.95 101.50 S -1.80
Aug Crude Oil 56.84 54.00 55.25 S -1.90
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
