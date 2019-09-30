Aug Live Cattle 110.575 109.700 110.300 S -0.275
Oct Live Cattle 116.700 115.525 116.625 S 0.425
Aug Feeder Cattle 144.625 142.150 142.400 S -1.925
Oct Feeder Cattle 138.900 137.625 138.325 S -0.375
Aug Lean Hogs 72.725 67.700 72.600 S 2.750
Oct Lean Hogs 78.175 73.875 78.000 S 2.200
Jul Wheat 501%5E0 483%5E2 495%5E6 S 8%5E4
Sep Wheat 507%5E0 490%5E2 502%5E4 S 8%5E6
Jul KC Wheat 420%5E0 403%5E0 415%5E0 S 7%5E4
Sep KC Wheat 432%5E4 416%5E2 428%5E2 S 7%5E4
Jul MPS Wheat 557%5E0 543%5E0 544%5E4 S -2%5E4
Sep MPS Wheat 569%5E6 556%5E4 558%5E0 S -2%5E4
Jul Corn 388%5E2 371%5E4 388%5E0 S 16%5E4
Sep Corn 399%5E6 384%5E0 399%5E4 S 15%5E6
Jul Soybeans 906%5E6 883%5E6 906%5E0 S 23%5E0
Aug Soybeans 920%5E4 898%5E4 919%5E4 S 22%5E0
Jul BFP Milk 18.28 18.27 18.28 S 0.00
Aug BFP Milk 18.22 18.06 18.13 S 0.00
Sep BFP Milk 18.21 18.06 18.08 S -0.07
Oct BFP Milk 17.52 17.45 17.45 S -0.02
Nov BFP Milk 16.84 16.79 16.81 S 0.03
Jul Sugar 12.02 11.51 11.92 S 0.39
Oct Sugar 12.02 11.51 11.92 S 0.39
Jun B-Pound 1.2382 1.2310 1.2325 P 0.0014
Jun J-Yen 0.93265 0.92895 0.93205 P -0.00220
Jun Canada Dollar 0.75740 0.75560 0.75640 P 0.00015
Jun Euro-Currency 1.10080 1.09445 1.10010 P -0.00360
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0159 1.0076 1.0160 P -0.0079
Jun US Dollar 99.115 98.710 98.761 P 0.239
Aug Comex Gold 1507.2 1470.5 1472.9 S -27.4
Oct Comex Gold 1513.1 1477.1 1479.6 S -27.7
Sep Comex Silver 17.770 17.120 17.130 S -0.522
Dec Comex Silver 17.680 17.205 17.206 S -0.538
Sep Treasury Bond 161%5E16 P
Sep Coffee 106.00 102.85 104.70 S 0.25
Dec Coffee 108.30 105.20 107.00 S 0.30
Jul Cotton 59.75 S -0.07
Mar Cotton 61.86 60.82 61.55 S -0.08
Aug Unleaded Gas 1.6188 1.5635 1.5665 S -0.0370
Aug Heating Oil 1.9500 1.8957 1.8972 S -0.0353
Jul Natural Gas 2.392 2.324 2.330 S -0.072
Aug Crude Oil 56.40 53.89 53.98 S -1.66
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
