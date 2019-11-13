Aug;Live Cattle;125.700;123.125;124.100 S;-1.475

Oct;Live Cattle;127.125;124.750;125.675 S;-1.375

Aug;Feeder Cattle;148.000;145.100;145.575 S;-2.225

Oct;Feeder Cattle;146.875;142.450;143.325 S;-3.500

Aug;Lean Hogs;76.625;74.175;74.550 S;-1.000

Oct;Lean Hogs;83.000;81.350;81.750 S;-0.275

Jul;Wheat;516^6;506^4;509^0 S;-8^0

Sep;Wheat;521^4;511^0;513^6 S;-8^0

Jul;KC Wheat;439^0;423^6;424^6 S;-14^0

Sep;KC Wheat;445^4;432^2;433^2 S;-12^2

Jul;MPS Wheat;521^0;515^0;515^2 S;-6^4

Sep;MPS Wheat;536^4;530^0;530^0 S;-7^0

Jul;Corn;377^6;375^0;375^2 S;-2^4

Sep;Corn;386^2;383^4;384^0 S;-2^4

Jul;Soybeans;909^2;902^0;902^4 S;-3^2

Aug;Soybeans;921^4;913^4;915^2 S;-1^6

Jul;BFP Milk;20.21;19.97;20.19 S;0.13

Aug;BFP Milk;18.98;18.56;18.79 S;0.12

Sep;BFP Milk;17.84;17.63;17.79 S;0.10

Oct;BFP Milk;17.19;17.05;17.19 S;0.09

Nov;BFP Milk;17.04;16.87;17.01 S;0.12

Jul;Sugar;12.91;12.57;12.85 S;0.26

Oct;Sugar;13.00;12.69;12.93 S;0.23

Jun;B-Pound;1.2871;1.2833;1.2851 S;-0.0006

Jun;J-Yen;0.92195;0.91780;0.92095 S;0.00150

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75605;0.75420;0.75495 S;-0.00155

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.10430;1.10180;1.10245 S;-0.00050

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0140;1.0091;1.0131 S;0.0032

Jun;US Dollar;98.300;98.140;98.230 S;0.034

Aug;Comex Gold;1474.8;1463.8;1470.2 S;10.9

Oct;Comex Gold;1479.8;1470.0;1475.5 S;10.6

Sep;Comex Silver;17.140;16.910;17.057 S;0.225

Dec;Comex Silver;17.200;17.005;17.140 S;0.279

Sep;Coffee;111.45;108.85;111.15 S;2.25

Dec;Coffee;113.75;111.00;113.50 S;2.25

Aug;Crude Oil;57.60;56.27;57.20 S;0.45

