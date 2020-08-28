 Skip to main content
Commodities
Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050

Live Cattle;106.350;104.600;104.900 S;-1.250

Feeder Cattle;141.400;139.600;140.025 S;-1.200

Feeder Cattle;141.200;139.725;140.175 S;-0.975

Lean Hogs;55.075;53.225;53.650 S;-2.075

Lean Hogs;56.175;54.650;55.200 S;-1.375

Wheat;547^2;536^6;539^2 S;-3^2

Wheat;555^4;547^4;548^6 S;-2^0

KC Wheat;466^0;457^6;461^6 S;1^0

KC Wheat;474^6;468^4;472^2 S;0^0

MPS Wheat;525^4;517^4;518^4 S;-4^2

MPS Wheat;543^2;536^0;539^2 S;-1^2

Corn;347^6;340^6;346^0 S;1^6

Corn;360^0;355^0;359^2 S;0^6

Soybeans;952^4;935^6;950^4 S;13^2

Soybeans;952^0;940^2;950^4 S;8^4

BFP Milk;19.76;19.74;19.76 S;0.00

BFP Milk;15.79;15.38;15.69 S;0.23

BFP Milk;17.81;17.35;17.64 S;0.37

BFP Milk;17.47;17.22;17.34 S;0.13

BFP Milk;16.81;16.73;16.77 S;0.04

Sugar;12.84;12.58;12.60 S;-0.17

Sugar;13.45;13.21;13.22 S;-0.17

B-Pound;1.3357;1.3187;1.3344 S;0.0142

J-Yen;0.95075;0.93515;0.94870 S;0.01075

Canada Dollar;1.19235;1.18145;1.18945 S;0.00705

Euro-Currency;1.1086;1.0993;1.1055 S;0.0051

Swiss Franc;93.100;92.180;92.379 S;-0.646

US Dollar;1974.9;1921.2;1966.8 S;40.1

Comex Gold;1983.0;1928.2;1974.9 S;40.1

Comex Gold;27.820;26.890;27.610 S;0.580

Comex Silver;27.990;27.050;27.790 S;0.597

Coffee;127.10;123.60;127.10 S;4.15

Coffee;126.65;121.55;126.35 S;4.00

Crude Oil;43.42;42.69;42.97 S;-0.07

