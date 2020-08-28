commodities

Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Live Cattle;106.350;104.600;104.900 S;-1.250
Feeder Cattle;141.400;139.600;140.025 S;-1.200
Feeder Cattle;141.200;139.725;140.175 S;-0.975
Lean Hogs;55.075;53.225;53.650 S;-2.075
Lean Hogs;56.175;54.650;55.200 S;-1.375
Wheat;547^2;536^6;539^2 S;-3^2
Wheat;555^4;547^4;548^6 S;-2^0
KC Wheat;466^0;457^6;461^6 S;1^0
KC Wheat;474^6;468^4;472^2 S;0^0
MPS Wheat;525^4;517^4;518^4 S;-4^2
MPS Wheat;543^2;536^0;539^2 S;-1^2
Corn;347^6;340^6;346^0 S;1^6
Corn;360^0;355^0;359^2 S;0^6
Soybeans;952^4;935^6;950^4 S;13^2
Soybeans;952^0;940^2;950^4 S;8^4
BFP Milk;19.76;19.74;19.76 S;0.00
BFP Milk;15.79;15.38;15.69 S;0.23
BFP Milk;17.81;17.35;17.64 S;0.37
BFP Milk;17.47;17.22;17.34 S;0.13
BFP Milk;16.81;16.73;16.77 S;0.04
Sugar;12.84;12.58;12.60 S;-0.17
Sugar;13.45;13.21;13.22 S;-0.17
B-Pound;1.3357;1.3187;1.3344 S;0.0142
J-Yen;0.95075;0.93515;0.94870 S;0.01075
Canada Dollar;1.19235;1.18145;1.18945 S;0.00705
Euro-Currency;1.1086;1.0993;1.1055 S;0.0051
Swiss Franc;93.100;92.180;92.379 S;-0.646
US Dollar;1974.9;1921.2;1966.8 S;40.1
Comex Gold;1983.0;1928.2;1974.9 S;40.1
Comex Gold;27.820;26.890;27.610 S;0.580
Comex Silver;27.990;27.050;27.790 S;0.597
Coffee;127.10;123.60;127.10 S;4.15
Coffee;126.65;121.55;126.35 S;4.00
Crude Oil;43.42;42.69;42.97 S;-0.07
