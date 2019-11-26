Aug Live Cattle 125.100 124.425 124.975 S 0.050
Feb Live Cattle 126.425 125.050 126.100 S 0.875
Nov Feeder Cattle 142.400 140.750 141.625 S -0.350
Jan Feeder Cattle 144.250 143.000 144.050 S 0.300
Dec Lean Hogs 68.200 66.925 67.825 S 0.075
Feb Lean Hogs 74.525 73.275 74.350 S 0.475
Dec Wheat 531%5E6 525%5E4 530%5E2 S -0%5E6
Mar Wheat 532%5E6 525%5E6 531%5E0 S -2%5E0
Dec KC Wheat 435%5E6 427%5E6 432%5E4 S -3%5E0
Mar KC Wheat 445%5E2 436%5E2 441%5E4 S -3%5E6
Dec MPS Wheat 500%5E0 493%5E4 494%5E0 S -4%5E2
Mar MPS Wheat 514%5E6 510%5E0 512%5E0 S -1%5E0
Dec Corn 370%5E4 367%5E0 367%5E4 S -3%5E0
Mar Corn 380%5E6 377%5E6 378%5E2 S -2%5E4
Jan Soybeans 895%5E0 882%5E6 884%5E2 S -8%5E2
Mar Soybeans 909%5E0 897%5E0 898%5E6 S -8%5E2
Nov BFP Milk 20.37 20.32 20.37 S -0.02
Dec BFP Milk 19.13 18.78 19.07 S 0.29
Jan BFP Milk 18.69 18.35 18.66 S 0.30
Feb BFP Milk 18.13 17.76 18.08 S 0.28
Mar BFP Milk 17.81 17.31 17.73 S 0.24
Mar Sugar 12.89 12.66 12.78 S -0.04
May Sugar 12.95 12.74 12.86 S -0.05
Dec B-Pound 1.2911 1.2841 1.2877 S -0.0041
Dec J-Yen 0.91940 0.91655 0.91800 S -0.00060
Mar Canada Dollar 0.75370 0.75150 0.75365 S 0.00195
Dec Euro-Currency 1.10380 1.10200 1.10345 S 0.00110
Dec Swiss Franc 1.0050 1.0026 1.0042 S 0.0000
Dec US Dollar 98.310 98.150 98.170 S -0.073
Dec Comex Gold 1470.0 1456.6 1467.4 S 5.3
Feb Comex Gold 1474.6 1462.5 1472.7 S 4.5
Dec Comex Silver 17.225 16.820 17.188 S 0.185
Mar Comex Silver 17.305 17.020 17.271 S 0.179
Dec Coffee 119.05 115.50 116.85 S -2.05
Mar Coffee 121.20 117.75 119.15 S -2.00
Jan Crude Oil 58.47 57.66 58.32 0.34
