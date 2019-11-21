Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Feb;Live Cattle;125.550;124.700;125.050 S;-0.425
Nov;Feeder Cattle;146.150;145.175;145.525 S;-1.075
Jan;Feeder Cattle;144.125;142.000;142.600 S;-1.475
Dec;Lean Hogs;61.700;60.175;60.650 S;0.200
Feb;Lean Hogs;69.200;66.525;67.450 S;0.675
Dec;Wheat;519^4;508^2;509^0 S;-6^4
Mar;Wheat;522^6;511^0;512^0 S;-6^6
Dec;KC Wheat;429^0;420^0;421^0 S;-5^0
Mar;KC Wheat;436^2;427^6;428^4 S;-4^4
Dec;MPS Wheat;502^4;494^4;495^2 S;-6^0
Mar;MPS Wheat;517^2;509^0;509^2 S;-6^2
Dec;Corn;369^6;366^2;368^4 S;1^6
Mar;Corn;380^2;376^6;379^0 S;1^6
Jan;Soybeans;909^2;900^2;901^0 S;-4^0
Mar;Soybeans;923^0;914^4;915^2 S;-3^6
Nov;BFP Milk;20.38;20.33;20.37 S;0.03
Dec;BFP Milk;18.72;18.34;18.69 S;0.28
Jan;BFP Milk;18.26;17.95;18.19 S;0.25
Feb;BFP Milk;17.75;17.45;17.69 S;0.27
Mar;BFP Milk;17.37;17.17;17.34 S;0.14
Mar;Sugar;12.77;12.57;12.61 S;-0.14
May;Sugar;12.86;12.69;12.73 S;-0.14
Dec;B-Pound;1.2979;1.2901;1.2911 S;-0.0022
Dec;J-Yen;0.92470;0.92105;0.92140 S;-0.00035
Mar;Canada Dollar;0.75405;0.75095;0.75350 S;0.00180
Dec;Euro-Currency;1.11130;1.10670;1.10745 S;-0.00160
Dec;Swiss Franc;1.0126;1.0079;1.0085 S;-0.0020
Dec;US Dollar;97.945;97.620;97.899 S;0.116
Dec;Comex Gold;1475.9;1462.4;1463.6 S;-9.5
Feb;Comex Gold;1482.7;1469.4;1470.5 S;-9.4
Dec;Comex Silver;17.170;17.010;17.065 S;-0.040
Mar;Comex Silver;17.310;17.155;17.211 S;-0.046
Dec;Coffee;115.75;108.10;115.25 S;5.55
Mar;Coffee;116.80;109.25;116.25 S;5.30
Jan;Crude Oil;58.67;56.60;58.58 S ;1.50
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.