Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050

Feb;Live Cattle;125.550;124.700;125.050 S;-0.425

Nov;Feeder Cattle;146.150;145.175;145.525 S;-1.075

Jan;Feeder Cattle;144.125;142.000;142.600 S;-1.475

Dec;Lean Hogs;61.700;60.175;60.650 S;0.200

Feb;Lean Hogs;69.200;66.525;67.450 S;0.675

Dec;Wheat;519^4;508^2;509^0 S;-6^4

Mar;Wheat;522^6;511^0;512^0 S;-6^6

Dec;KC Wheat;429^0;420^0;421^0 S;-5^0

Mar;KC Wheat;436^2;427^6;428^4 S;-4^4

Dec;MPS Wheat;502^4;494^4;495^2 S;-6^0

Mar;MPS Wheat;517^2;509^0;509^2 S;-6^2

Dec;Corn;369^6;366^2;368^4 S;1^6

Mar;Corn;380^2;376^6;379^0 S;1^6

Jan;Soybeans;909^2;900^2;901^0 S;-4^0

Mar;Soybeans;923^0;914^4;915^2 S;-3^6

Nov;BFP Milk;20.38;20.33;20.37 S;0.03

Dec;BFP Milk;18.72;18.34;18.69 S;0.28

Jan;BFP Milk;18.26;17.95;18.19 S;0.25

Feb;BFP Milk;17.75;17.45;17.69 S;0.27

Mar;BFP Milk;17.37;17.17;17.34 S;0.14

Mar;Sugar;12.77;12.57;12.61 S;-0.14

May;Sugar;12.86;12.69;12.73 S;-0.14

Dec;B-Pound;1.2979;1.2901;1.2911 S;-0.0022

Dec;J-Yen;0.92470;0.92105;0.92140 S;-0.00035

Mar;Canada Dollar;0.75405;0.75095;0.75350 S;0.00180

Dec;Euro-Currency;1.11130;1.10670;1.10745 S;-0.00160

Dec;Swiss Franc;1.0126;1.0079;1.0085 S;-0.0020

Dec;US Dollar;97.945;97.620;97.899 S;0.116

Dec;Comex Gold;1475.9;1462.4;1463.6 S;-9.5

Feb;Comex Gold;1482.7;1469.4;1470.5 S;-9.4

Dec;Comex Silver;17.170;17.010;17.065 S;-0.040

Mar;Comex Silver;17.310;17.155;17.211 S;-0.046

Dec;Coffee;115.75;108.10;115.25 S;5.55

Mar;Coffee;116.80;109.25;116.25 S;5.30

Jan;Crude Oil;58.67;56.60;58.58 S ;1.50

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments