Aug;Live Cattle;124.900;123.000;123.950 S;1.200
Oct;Live Cattle;117.500;116.400;116.825 S;-0.675
Aug;Feeder Cattle;143.350;141.250;141.425 S;-2.350
Oct;Feeder Cattle;145.250;143.675;144.225 S;-1.325
Aug;Lean Hogs;65.100;64.200;64.625 S;-0.450
Oct;Lean Hogs;70.925;70.250;70.625 S;-0.200
Jul;Wheat;522^4;509^0;517^6 S;5^4
Sep;Wheat;527^4;514^6;523^0 S;5^0
Jul;KC Wheat;508^2;493^2;504^0 S;9^0
Sep;KC Wheat;518^0;504^2;514^4 S;8^4
Jul;MPS Wheat;574^0;562^6;565^0 P;7^0
Sep;MPS Wheat;578^2;568^0;569^6 P;6^6
Jul;Corn;381^4;373^6;380^0 S;6^4
Sep;Corn;389^4;382^2;388^0 S;6^2
Jul;Soybeans;912^0;894^2;907^6 S;13^0
Aug;Soybeans;925^2;908^0;921^0 S;13^0
Jul;BFP Milk;14.23;14.13;14.14 S;-0.14
Aug;BFP Milk;14.79;14.60;14.63 S;-0.19
Sep;BFP Milk;15.23;15.07;15.14 S;-0.15
Oct;BFP Milk;15.65;15.51;15.56 S;-0.16
Nov;BFP Milk;15.99;15.87;15.88 S;-0.13
Jul;Sugar;13.15;12.83;12.85 S;-0.32
Oct;Sugar;13.27;12.97;13.00 S;-0.30
Jun;B-Pound;1.3028;1.2869;1.2911 P;0.0116
Jun;J-Yen;0.92430;0.92060;0.92265 P;-0.00080
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75625;0.75370;0.75735 P;-0.00240
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.14605;1.14245;1.14565 P;-0.00155
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0161;1.0099;1.0153 P;-0.0034
Jun;US Dollar;95.925;95.645;95.677 P;0.043
Aug;Comex Gold;1301.3;1294.8;1298.7 S;-1.5
Oct;Comex Gold;1307.6;1301.1;1305.0 S;-2.2
Sep;Comex Silver;15.735;15.580;15.628 S;-0.109
Dec;Comex Silver;15.820;15.685;15.718 S;-0.090
Sep;Coffee;106.65;104.90;105.55 S;0.00
Dec;Coffee;109.35;107.65;108.25 S;0.00
Aug;Crude Oil;74.60;73.33;74.37 S;1.10
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.