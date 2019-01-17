Aug;Live Cattle;124.900;123.000;123.950 S;1.200

Oct;Live Cattle;117.500;116.400;116.825 S;-0.675

Aug;Feeder Cattle;143.350;141.250;141.425 S;-2.350

Oct;Feeder Cattle;145.250;143.675;144.225 S;-1.325

Aug;Lean Hogs;65.100;64.200;64.625 S;-0.450

Oct;Lean Hogs;70.925;70.250;70.625 S;-0.200

Jul;Wheat;522^4;509^0;517^6 S;5^4

Sep;Wheat;527^4;514^6;523^0 S;5^0

Jul;KC Wheat;508^2;493^2;504^0 S;9^0

Sep;KC Wheat;518^0;504^2;514^4 S;8^4

Jul;MPS Wheat;574^0;562^6;565^0 P;7^0

Sep;MPS Wheat;578^2;568^0;569^6 P;6^6

Jul;Corn;381^4;373^6;380^0 S;6^4

Sep;Corn;389^4;382^2;388^0 S;6^2

Jul;Soybeans;912^0;894^2;907^6 S;13^0

Aug;Soybeans;925^2;908^0;921^0 S;13^0

Jul;BFP Milk;14.23;14.13;14.14 S;-0.14

Aug;BFP Milk;14.79;14.60;14.63 S;-0.19

Sep;BFP Milk;15.23;15.07;15.14 S;-0.15

Oct;BFP Milk;15.65;15.51;15.56 S;-0.16

Nov;BFP Milk;15.99;15.87;15.88 S;-0.13

Jul;Sugar;13.15;12.83;12.85 S;-0.32

Oct;Sugar;13.27;12.97;13.00 S;-0.30

Jun;B-Pound;1.3028;1.2869;1.2911 P;0.0116

Jun;J-Yen;0.92430;0.92060;0.92265 P;-0.00080

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75625;0.75370;0.75735 P;-0.00240

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.14605;1.14245;1.14565 P;-0.00155

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0161;1.0099;1.0153 P;-0.0034

Jun;US Dollar;95.925;95.645;95.677 P;0.043

Aug;Comex Gold;1301.3;1294.8;1298.7 S;-1.5

Oct;Comex Gold;1307.6;1301.1;1305.0 S;-2.2

Sep;Comex Silver;15.735;15.580;15.628 S;-0.109

Dec;Comex Silver;15.820;15.685;15.718 S;-0.090

Sep;Coffee;106.65;104.90;105.55 S;0.00

Dec;Coffee;109.35;107.65;108.25 S;0.00

Aug;Crude Oil;74.60;73.33;74.37 S;1.10

