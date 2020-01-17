Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Feb;Live Cattle;127.300;125.625;127.250 S;0.825
Nov;Feeder Cattle;145.575;144.600;145.350 S;-0.075
Jan;Feeder Cattle;145.125;143.950;145.000 S;0.175
Dec;Lean Hogs;67.800;66.500;67.675 S;0.800
Feb;Lean Hogs;74.500;73.225;74.100 S;0.325
Dec;Wheat;572^4;564^2;570^4 S;5^2
Mar;Wheat;573^2;565^6;571^2 S;5^0
Dec;KC Wheat;496^0;480^4;494^2 S;9^4
Mar;KC Wheat;503^0;488^2;501^4 S;9^2
Dec;MPS Wheat;561^4;548^6;560^0 S;9^6
Mar;MPS Wheat;570^0;558^0;568^4 S;9^2
Dec;Corn;389^4;376^6;389^2 S;13^6
Mar;Corn;395^6;383^6;395^2 S;12^6
Jan;Soybeans;933^4;920^0;929^6 S;5^6
Mar;Soybeans;946^4;933^0;943^0 S;5^6
Nov;BFP Milk;17.01;16.98;17.01 S;0.01
Dec;BFP Milk;17.58;17.33;17.43 S;0.16
Jan;BFP Milk;17.75;17.57;17.62 S;0.07
Feb;BFP Milk;17.63;17.48;17.51 S;0.08
Mar;BFP Milk;17.55;17.49;17.48 S;0.01
Mar;Sugar;14.50;14.34;14.45 S;0.02
May;Sugar;14.44;14.32;14.40 S;0.02
Dec;B-Pound;1.3141;1.3030;1.3040 S;-0.0058
Dec;J-Yen;0.91140;0.90935;0.91060 S;-0.00020
Mar;Canada Dollar;0.76700;0.76500;0.76550 S;-0.00090
Dec;Euro-Currency;1.11820;1.11250;1.11325 S;-0.00445
Dec;Swiss Franc;1.0409;1.0355;1.0374 S;-0.0033
Dec;US Dollar;97.410;97.010;97.359 S;0.318
Dec;Comex Gold;1561.4;1549.3;1560.3 S;6.3
Feb;Comex Gold;1567.5;1555.5;1566.5 S;6.4
Dec;Comex Silver;18.185;17.905;18.073 S;0.081
Mar;Comex Silver;18.250;18.005;18.158 S;0.086
Dec;Coffee;113.40;111.35;112.15 S;-0.80
Mar;Coffee;115.70;113.70;114.45 S;-0.80
Jan;Crude Oil;58.98;58.27;58.54 S;0.21
