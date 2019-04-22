Aug Live Cattle 122.600 120.850 121.575 S -1.100
Oct Live Cattle 119.500 118.175 118.775 S -0.975
Aug Feeder Cattle 161.775 159.950 160.775 S -1.300
Oct Feeder Cattle 160.600 158.700 159.625 S -1.050
Aug Lean Hogs 97.325 93.750 93.775 S -2.975
Oct Lean Hogs 100.775 97.550 97.975 S -2.575
Jul Wheat 444^2 435^2 435^6 S -8^4
Sep Wheat 448^2 440^6 441^6 S -6^4
Jul KC Wheat 420^0 410^6 411^6 S -8^2
Sep KC Wheat 425^6 417^0 418^2 S -7^4
Jul MPS Wheat 525^0 508^2 509^2 S -14^0
Sep MPS Wheat 531^0 517^2 518^0 S -11^4
Jul Corn 359^0 354^2 354^6 S -3^6
Sep Corn 367^4 363^0 363^4 S -3^6
Jul Soybeans 883^2 876^2 877^0 S -3^4
Aug Soybeans 896^6 890^2 890^6 S -3^4
Jul BFP Milk 15.84 15.63 15.82 S 0.14
Aug BFP Milk 16.05 15.88 16.04 S 0.10
Sep BFP Milk 16.28 16.14 16.25 S 0.09
Oct BFP Milk 16.50 16.37 16.47 S 0.08
Nov BFP Milk 16.70 16.61 16.70 S 0.05
Jul Sugar 12.80 12.50 12.54 S -0.22
Oct Sugar 13.05 12.71 12.77 S -0.21
Jun B-Pound 1.3035 1.3012 1.3019 S 0.0000
Jun J-Yen 0.89770 0.89685 0.89725 S 0.00020
Jun Canada Dollar 0.75195 0.75020 0.75205 S 0.00210
Jun Euro-Currency 1.13160 1.12890 1.13125 S 0.00285
Jun Swiss Franc 0.9912 0.9893 0.9893 S -0.0002
Jun US Dollar 97.100 96.920 96.955 S -0.196
Aug Comex Gold 1281.9 1275.7 1277.6 S 0.8
Oct Comex Gold 1287.6 1282.0 1283.7 S 1.0
Sep Comex Silver 15.120 15.035 15.058 S 0.017
Dec Comex Silver 15.180 15.130 15.147 S 0.023
Sep Treasury Bond 145^30 145^18 145^18 S -0^21
Sep Coffee 95.25 92.20 92.85 S -0.05
Dec Coffee 97.65 94.70 95.35 S -0.05
Jul Cotton 77.86 77.00 77.19 S -0.12
Mar Cotton 77.79 77.26 77.45 S 0.22
Aug Unleaded Gas 2.0969 2.0295 2.0765 S 0.0470
Aug Heating Oil 2.1268 2.0695 2.1066 S 0.0337
Jul Natural Gas 2.535 2.484 2.524 S 0.037
Aug Crude Oil 65.99 64.05 65.55 S 1.64
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
