Aug;Live Cattle;122.700;121.575;122.575S;0.650
Oct;Live Cattle;118.250;117.400;118.100 S;0.375
Aug;Feeder Cattle;142.325;141.075;141.650 S;0.325
Oct;Feeder Cattle;148.800;147.400;148.325 S;-0.125
Aug;Lean Hogs;79.875;77.350;79.675 S;1.775
Oct;Lean Hogs;88.875;85.325;87.800 S;1.275
Jul;Wheat;464^0;454^4;456^6 S;-5^4
Sep;Wheat;469^6;461^4;463^4 S;-4^6
Jul;KC Wheat;444^4;433^4;436^4 S;-6^4
Sep;KC Wheat;453^4;443^4;446^0 S;-5^6
Jul;MPS Wheat;566^2;553^6;560^6 S;6^0
Sep;MPS Wheat;568^4;557^2;562^0 S;4^4
Jul;Corn;375^4;370^2;371^4 S;-1^6
Sep;Corn;384^4;379^4;380^6 S;-1^4
Jul;Soybeans;911^4;901^6;905^6 S;-3^4
Aug;Soybeans;925^0;915^4;919^2 S;-3^6
Jul;BFP Milk;14.92;14.75;14.75 S;-0.12
Aug;BFP Milk;15.13;14.99;15.03 S;-0.08
Sep;BFP Milk;15.53;15.35;15.38 S;-0.06
Oct;BFP Milk;15.97;15.81;15.85 S;-0.07
Nov;BFP Milk;16.13;16.08;16.10 S;-0.05
Jul;Sugar;12.87;12.56;12.84 S;0.32
Oct;Sugar;13.03;12.72;13.01 S;0.33
Jun;B-Pound;1.3300;1.3224;1.3227 S;-0.0059
Jun;J-Yen;0.89725;0.89590;0.89660 S;-0.00030
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75340;0.74980;0.75090 P;-0.00085
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.13585;1.13195;1.13435 S;0.00225
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0000;0.9979;0.9984 S;0.0008
Jun;US Dollar;96.540;96.390;96.590 P;-0.200
Aug;Comex Gold;1312.7;1304.3;1307.7 S;-0.5
Oct;Comex Gold;1318.8;1310.5;1313.9 S;-1.3
Sep;Comex Silver;15.425;15.220;15.322 S;0.006
Dec;Comex Silver;15.515;15.315;15.416 S;0.002
Sep;Treasury Bond;146^29;146^19;146^28 P;-0^3
Sep;Coffee;97.95;96.30;96.85 S;-0.95
Dec;Coffee;100.60;98.95;99.55 S;-0.90
Jul;Cotton;75.91;74.89;75.27 S;-0.23
Mar;Cotton;;;75.22 S;0.16
Aug;Unleaded Gas;1.8775;1.8339;1.8663 S;0.0186
Aug;Heating Oil;1.9831;1.9561;1.9725 S;0.0002
Jul;Natural Gas;2.857;2.773;2.850 S;0.052
Aug;Crude Oil;59.54;58.37;59.38 S;0.49
