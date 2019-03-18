Aug;Live Cattle;122.700;121.575;122.575S;0.650

Oct;Live Cattle;118.250;117.400;118.100 S;0.375

Aug;Feeder Cattle;142.325;141.075;141.650 S;0.325

Oct;Feeder Cattle;148.800;147.400;148.325 S;-0.125

Aug;Lean Hogs;79.875;77.350;79.675 S;1.775

Oct;Lean Hogs;88.875;85.325;87.800 S;1.275

Jul;Wheat;464^0;454^4;456^6 S;-5^4

Sep;Wheat;469^6;461^4;463^4 S;-4^6

Jul;KC Wheat;444^4;433^4;436^4 S;-6^4

Sep;KC Wheat;453^4;443^4;446^0 S;-5^6

Jul;MPS Wheat;566^2;553^6;560^6 S;6^0

Sep;MPS Wheat;568^4;557^2;562^0 S;4^4

Jul;Corn;375^4;370^2;371^4 S;-1^6

Sep;Corn;384^4;379^4;380^6 S;-1^4

Jul;Soybeans;911^4;901^6;905^6 S;-3^4

Aug;Soybeans;925^0;915^4;919^2 S;-3^6

Jul;BFP Milk;14.92;14.75;14.75 S;-0.12

Aug;BFP Milk;15.13;14.99;15.03 S;-0.08

Sep;BFP Milk;15.53;15.35;15.38 S;-0.06

Oct;BFP Milk;15.97;15.81;15.85 S;-0.07

Nov;BFP Milk;16.13;16.08;16.10 S;-0.05

Jul;Sugar;12.87;12.56;12.84 S;0.32

Oct;Sugar;13.03;12.72;13.01 S;0.33

Jun;B-Pound;1.3300;1.3224;1.3227 S;-0.0059

Jun;J-Yen;0.89725;0.89590;0.89660 S;-0.00030

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75340;0.74980;0.75090 P;-0.00085

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.13585;1.13195;1.13435 S;0.00225

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0000;0.9979;0.9984 S;0.0008

Jun;US Dollar;96.540;96.390;96.590 P;-0.200

Aug;Comex Gold;1312.7;1304.3;1307.7 S;-0.5

Oct;Comex Gold;1318.8;1310.5;1313.9 S;-1.3

Sep;Comex Silver;15.425;15.220;15.322 S;0.006

Dec;Comex Silver;15.515;15.315;15.416 S;0.002

Sep;Treasury Bond;146^29;146^19;146^28 P;-0^3

Sep;Coffee;97.95;96.30;96.85 S;-0.95

Dec;Coffee;100.60;98.95;99.55 S;-0.90

Jul;Cotton;75.91;74.89;75.27 S;-0.23

Mar;Cotton;;;75.22 S;0.16

Aug;Unleaded Gas;1.8775;1.8339;1.8663 S;0.0186

Aug;Heating Oil;1.9831;1.9561;1.9725 S;0.0002

Jul;Natural Gas;2.857;2.773;2.850 S;0.052

Aug;Crude Oil;59.54;58.37;59.38 S;0.49

INTL FCStone Financial Inc.

www.intlfcstone.com

208-733-6013, 800-635-0821

Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3

195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301

