Aug;Live Cattle;108.475;106.425;107.950 S;0.975
Oct;Live Cattle;108.375;106.275;107.900 S;1.150
Aug;Feeder Cattle;145.125;141.475;144.225 S;1.000
Oct;Feeder Cattle;144.275;140.500;143.325 S;1.050
Aug;Lean Hogs;92.850;90.050;92.400 S;0.475
Oct;Lean Hogs;93.750;90.800;93.300 S;0.675
Jul;Wheat;468^4;446^2;467^0 S;18^2
Sep;Wheat;474^6;453^2;473^4 S;17^2
Jul;KC Wheat;420^0;401^0;416^6 S;14^6
Sep;KC Wheat;430^6;412^2;427^6 S;14^6
Jul;MPS Wheat;529^2;515^0;526^6 S;11^4
Sep;MPS Wheat;538^4;524^4;535^6 S;11^2
Jul;Corn;380^6;368^6;379^0 S;9^4
Sep;Corn;388^4;377^4;387^0 S;8^6
Jul;Soybeans;845^0;834^0;839^6 S;4^2
Aug;Soybeans;851^4;840^2;846^4 S;4^4
Jul;BFP Milk;16.35;16.20;16.23 S;-0.02
Aug;BFP Milk;16.50;16.39;16.43 S;0.03
Sep;BFP Milk;16.85;16.75;16.78 S;0.04
Oct;BFP Milk;17.01;16.93;16.94 S;0.01
Nov;BFP Milk;16.99;16.92;16.92 S;0.02
Jul;Sugar;11.88;11.70;11.78 S;-0.07
Oct;Sugar;12.22;12.06;12.14 S;-0.05
Jun;B-Pound;1.2871;1.2807;1.2811 S;-0.0052
Jun;J-Yen;0.91670;0.91140;0.91240 S;-0.00260
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.74760;0.74470;0.74490 S;-0.00150
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.12520;1.11945;1.11980 S;-0.00395
Jun;Swiss Franc;0.9955;0.9922;0.9927 S;-0.0014
Jun;US Dollar;97.715;97.265;97.376 P;0.324
Aug;Comex Gold;1305.1;1289.9;1292.0 S;-11.1
Oct;Comex Gold;1309.4;1296.8;1297.7 S;-11.3
Sep;Comex Silver;14.825;14.515;14.539 S;-0.267
Dec;Comex Silver;14.895;14.595;14.615 S;-0.264
Sep;Coffee;92.55;90.35;91.65 S;0.35
Dec;Coffee;94.80;92.65;93.90 S;0.35
Aug;Crude Oil;63.69;62.31;6306 S;0.98
