Aug;Live Cattle;111.075;110.275;110.450S;-0.425

Oct;Live Cattle;114.950;114.050;114.575 S;-0.050

Aug;Feeder Cattle;150.825;149.550;149.625 S;-1.325

Oct;Feeder Cattle;152.350;150.750;151.275 S;-0.575

Aug;Lean Hogs;56.000;53.875;54.225 S;-1.050

Oct;Lean Hogs;62.175;60.250;60.850 S;-0.800

Jul;Wheat;562^6;540^6;542^2 S;-18^2

Sep;Wheat;582^4;560^0;562^4 S;-17^2

Jul;KC Wheat;567^2;544^4;547^2 S;-17^6

Sep;KC Wheat;594^2;572^0;574^6 S;-17^2

Jul;MPS Wheat;608^0;591^0;594^2 S;-14^2

Sep;MPS Wheat;626^0;608^2;612^0 S;-13^2

Jul;Corn;366^0;359^4;362^0 S;-2^2

Sep;Corn;380^4;373^6;376^4 S;-2^2

Jul;Soybeans;896^0;880^4;881^6 S;0^2

Aug;Soybeans;907^0;891^6;893^2 S;0^4

Jul;BFP Milk;15.88;15.61;15.69 S;-0.12

Aug;BFP Milk;16.10;15.88;16.01 S;-0.01

Sep;BFP Milk;16.09;15.92;16.01 S;-0.01

Oct;BFP Milk;15.94;15.80;15.89 S;-0.03

Nov;BFP Milk;15.81;15.65;15.76 S;0.00

Jul;Sugar;10.26;12.78;10.09 S;-0.09

Oct;Sugar;11.11;12.99;10.96 S;-0.09

Jun;B-Pound;1.2813;1.3843;1.2797 S;0.0036

Jun;J-Yen;0.91065;0.93500;0.90895 S;0.00305

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.76740;0.77870;0.76650 S;0.00005

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.15080;1.22945;1.14900 S;0.00225

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0114;1.0515;1.0103 S;0.0031

Jun;US Dollar;96.300;89.865;95.789 S;-0.192

Aug;Comex Gold;1193.2;1321.4;1190.2 S;10.4

Oct;Comex Gold;1197.7;1327.7;1194.6 S;10.4

Sep;Comex Silver;14.920;16.430;14.762 S;0.037

Dec;Comex Silver;14.960;16.535;14.863 S;0.033

Sep;Treasury Bond;145^18;143^29;145^15 S;0^30

Sep;Coffee;105.40;118.90;100.95 S;-3.75

Dec;Coffee;108.65;121.20;104.35 S;-3.60

Jul;Cotton;;;83.10 S;1.35

Mar;Cotton;83.45;81.44;82.87 S;1.16

Aug;Unleaded Gas;1.9186;1.8767;1.9109 S;0.0268

Aug;Heating Oil;2.1224;2.0980;2.1178 S;0.0150

Jul;Natural Gas;2.954;2.903;2.941 S;-0.005

Aug;Crude Oil;65.62;64.85;65.42 S;0.21

