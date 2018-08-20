Aug;Live Cattle;111.075;110.275;110.450S;-0.425
Oct;Live Cattle;114.950;114.050;114.575 S;-0.050
Aug;Feeder Cattle;150.825;149.550;149.625 S;-1.325
Oct;Feeder Cattle;152.350;150.750;151.275 S;-0.575
Aug;Lean Hogs;56.000;53.875;54.225 S;-1.050
Oct;Lean Hogs;62.175;60.250;60.850 S;-0.800
Jul;Wheat;562^6;540^6;542^2 S;-18^2
Sep;Wheat;582^4;560^0;562^4 S;-17^2
Jul;KC Wheat;567^2;544^4;547^2 S;-17^6
Sep;KC Wheat;594^2;572^0;574^6 S;-17^2
Jul;MPS Wheat;608^0;591^0;594^2 S;-14^2
Sep;MPS Wheat;626^0;608^2;612^0 S;-13^2
Jul;Corn;366^0;359^4;362^0 S;-2^2
Sep;Corn;380^4;373^6;376^4 S;-2^2
Jul;Soybeans;896^0;880^4;881^6 S;0^2
Aug;Soybeans;907^0;891^6;893^2 S;0^4
Jul;BFP Milk;15.88;15.61;15.69 S;-0.12
Aug;BFP Milk;16.10;15.88;16.01 S;-0.01
Sep;BFP Milk;16.09;15.92;16.01 S;-0.01
Oct;BFP Milk;15.94;15.80;15.89 S;-0.03
Nov;BFP Milk;15.81;15.65;15.76 S;0.00
Jul;Sugar;10.26;12.78;10.09 S;-0.09
Oct;Sugar;11.11;12.99;10.96 S;-0.09
Jun;B-Pound;1.2813;1.3843;1.2797 S;0.0036
Jun;J-Yen;0.91065;0.93500;0.90895 S;0.00305
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.76740;0.77870;0.76650 S;0.00005
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.15080;1.22945;1.14900 S;0.00225
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0114;1.0515;1.0103 S;0.0031
Jun;US Dollar;96.300;89.865;95.789 S;-0.192
Aug;Comex Gold;1193.2;1321.4;1190.2 S;10.4
Oct;Comex Gold;1197.7;1327.7;1194.6 S;10.4
Sep;Comex Silver;14.920;16.430;14.762 S;0.037
Dec;Comex Silver;14.960;16.535;14.863 S;0.033
Sep;Treasury Bond;145^18;143^29;145^15 S;0^30
Sep;Coffee;105.40;118.90;100.95 S;-3.75
Dec;Coffee;108.65;121.20;104.35 S;-3.60
Jul;Cotton;;;83.10 S;1.35
Mar;Cotton;83.45;81.44;82.87 S;1.16
Aug;Unleaded Gas;1.9186;1.8767;1.9109 S;0.0268
Aug;Heating Oil;2.1224;2.0980;2.1178 S;0.0150
Jul;Natural Gas;2.954;2.903;2.941 S;-0.005
Aug;Crude Oil;65.62;64.85;65.42 S;0.21
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.