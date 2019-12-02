Aug Live Cattle 121.075 120.275 120.750S -0.450

Oct Live Cattle 126.000 125.025 125.800 S -0.400

Aug Feeder Cattle 142.600 140.350 142.150 S -0.125

Oct Feeder Cattle 143.350 141.150 143.025 S 0.000

Aug Lean Hogs 62.350 60.175 60.350 S -1.675

Oct Lean Hogs 68.975 65.400 66.150 S -2.025

Jul Wheat 549%5E6 542%5E6 543%5E2 S -4%5E2

Sep Wheat 544%5E0 534%5E2 535%5E2 S -6%5E4

Jul KC Wheat 445%5E4 432%5E2 437%5E2 S -1%5E4

Sep KC Wheat 449%5E4 438%5E0 439%5E2 S -7%5E6

Jul MPS Wheat 494%5E4 492%5E6 489%5E4 S -5%5E0

Sep MPS Wheat 515%5E2 509%5E4 509%5E6 S -4%5E6

Jul Corn 375%5E4 371%5E0 373%5E4 S 2%5E2

Sep Corn 384%5E6 379%5E2 382%5E0 S 0%5E6

Jul Soybeans 883%5E0 867%5E4 870%5E4 S -6%5E2

Aug Soybeans 897%5E4 882%5E4 885%5E2 S -6%5E0

Jul BFP Milk 20.41 20.38 20.40 S 0.04

Aug BFP Milk 19.43 19.16 19.36 S 0.06

Sep BFP Milk 19.01 18.79 18.99 S 0.18

Oct BFP Milk 18.30 18.07 18.26 S 0.13

Nov BFP Milk 17.85 17.68 17.85 S 0.12

Jul Sugar 12.97 12.73 12.75 S -0.19

Oct Sugar 13.02 12.79 12.82 S -0.16

Jun B-Pound 1.2954 1.2901 1.2949 S 0.0012

Jun J-Yen 0.91870 0.91195 0.91825 S 0.00360

Jun Canada Dollar 0.75355 0.75185 0.75245 S -0.00085

Jun Euro-Currency 1.11000 1.10120 1.10885 S 0.00615

Jun Swiss Franc 1.0099 1.0001 1.0095 S 0.0082

Jun US Dollar 98.320 97.750 97.791 S -0.411

Aug Comex Gold 1464.4 1453.3 1462.3 S -3.3

Oct Comex Gold 1471.7 1459.8 1469.2 S -3.5

Sep Comex Silver 16.925 16.785 16.836 S -0.133

Dec Comex Silver 17.100 16.895 16.966 S -0.140

Sep Treasury Bond 159%5E18 158%5E1 158%5E6 S -1%5E18

Sep Coffee 122.00 118.00 121.50 S 2.95

Dec Coffee 123.20 117.95 122.00 S 2.95

Jul Cotton 64.75 64.52 63.85 S -0.55

Mar Cotton 65.98 64.75 64.80 S -0.56

Aug Unleaded Gas 1.6342 1.5712 1.5733 S -0.0177

Aug Heating Oil 1.9237 1.8817 1.8860 S 0.0075

Jul Natural Gas 2.369 2.289 2.329 S 0.048

Aug Crude Oil 56.67 55.42 55.96 S 0.79

