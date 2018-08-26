Soft white winter wheat (Magic Valley avg.)

Aug. 17 —$4.56/bu.

Aug. 10 —$4.80/bu.

June 21— $4.04/bu.

Aug. 31, 2017 — $3.41/bu/bu.

No. 1 Dark Spring Northern wheat (Magic Valley avg.)

Aug. 17 — $5.2750/bu.

Aug. 10 —$5.7550/bu.

May 21 — $4.9450/bu.

Aug. 31, 2017 — $5.99/bu.

Feed barley (Magic Valley avg.)

Aug. 17 — $5.92/cwt.

Aug. 10 — $5.92/cwt.

June 21 — $5.88/cwt.

Aug. 31, 2017 — $5.62/cwt.

September corn futures (CME)

Aug. 23 — $3.4675/bu.

Aug. 16 — $3.6525/bu.

June 28— $3.5425/bu.

Aug. 31, 2017 — $3.4225/bu.

December corn futures (CME)

Aug. 23 — $3.61/bu.

Aug. 16 — $3.7975/bu.

June 28 — $3.66/bu.

Aug. 31, 2017 — $3.5775/bu.

March corn futures (CME)

Aug. 23 — $3.7325/bu.

Aug. 16 — $3.9150/bu.

July 12 — $3.6650/bu.

Aug. 31, 2017 — $3.7050/bu.

Class III October futures (CME)

Aug. 23 — $16.30/cwt.

Aug. 16 — $16.09/cwt.

June 28 — $16.07/cwt.

Aug. 31, 2017 — $16.43/cwt.

Class III December futures (CME)

Aug. 23 — $16.13/cwt.

Aug. 17 — $15.92/cwt.

Aug. 31, 2017 — $16.07/cwt.

Spot Cheddar Cheese Block (CME)

Aug. 23 — $1.65/lb.

Aug. 16 — $1.6550/lb.

June 28 — $1.5125lb.

Aug. 31, 2017 — $1.51/lb.

Spot Cheddar Cheese Barrel (CME)

Aug. 23 — $1.5750/lb.

Aug. 16 — $1.6750/lb.

June 28 — $1.3350/lb.

Aug. 31, 2017 — $1.49/lb.

October Live Cattle futures (CME)

Aug. 23 — $108.725/cwt.

Aug. 16 — $109.275/cwt.

June 28 — $107.025/cwt.

Aug. 31, 2017 — $105.400/cwt.

December Live Cattle futures (CME)

Aug. 23 — $112.975/cwt.

Aug. 17 — $114.625/cwt.

Aug. 31, 2017 — $109.100/cwt.

September Feeder Cattle futures (CME)

Aug. 23 — $149.150/cwt.

Aug. 16 — $150.125/cwt.

Jun 28 — $147.375/cwt.

Aug. 31, 2017 — $142.575/cwt.

October Feeder Cattle futures (CME)

Aug. 23 — $148.800/cwt.

Aug. 17 — $151.850/cwt.

Aug. 31, 2017 — $143.300/cwt.

Idaho Hay Report

Aug. 17

Premium/good— $135 to $145/ton

June 22

Fair — $135 to $165/ton

Utility — $110/ton

Sept. 1, 2017

Premium/Supreme — $130 to $150/ton

Good — $115 to $125/ton

