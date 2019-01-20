Soft white winter wheat
(Magic Valley avg.)
Jan. 10 —$4.5850/bu.
Dec. 20 — $4.54/bu.
Nov. 30 —$4.4850/bu.
Feb. 1, 2018 — $3.97/bu.
No. 1 Dark Spring Northern wheat (Magic Valley avg.)
Jan. 10 —$5.14/bu.
Nov. 30 — $5.1150/bu.
Nov. 30 —$5.25/bu.
Feb. 1, 2018 — $5.6150/bu.
Feed barley (Magic Valley avg.)
Jan. 10 — $6.9150/cwt.
Dec. 20 — $5.9150/cwt.
Nov. 30 — $5.9150/cwt.
Feb. 1, 2018 — $5.83/cwt.
March corn futures (CME)
Jan. 17 — $3.80/bu.
Jan. 3 — $3.7975/bu.
Dec. 6 — $3.8275/bu.
Feb. 1, 2018 — $3.6175/bu.
May corn futures (CME)
Jan. 17b — $3.88/bu.
Jan. 3 — $3.8750/bu.
Dec. 6 — $3.90/bu.
Feb. 1, 2018 — $3.70/bu.
July corn futures (CME)
Jan. 17 — $3.9550/bu.
Jan. 3 — $3.9475/bu.
Dec. 6 — $3.9625/bu.
Feb. 1, 2018 — $3.7775/bu.
Class III February futures (CME)
Jan. 17 — $14.14/cwt.
Jan. 3 — $14.77/cwt.
Dec. 6 — $14.47/cwt.
Feb. 1, 2018 — $13.54/cwt.
Class III April futures (CME)
Jan. 17 — $15.14/cwt.
Jan. 3 — $15.51/cwt.
Dec. 6 — $15.24/cwt.
Feb. 1, 2018 — $13.87/cwt.
Class III June futures (CME)
Jan. 17— $15.88/cwt.
Jan. 3 — $15.51/cwt.
Dec. 20 — $15.39/cwt.
Feb. 1, 2018 — $14.62/cwt.
Spot Cheddar Cheese Block (CME)
Jan. 17 — $1.3875/lb.
Jan. 3 — $1.4175/lb.
Dec. 6 — $1.35/lb.
Feb. 1, 2018 — $1.4625/lb.
Spot Cheddar Cheese Barrel (CME)
Jan. 17 — $1.1850/lb.
Jan. 3 — $1.3025/lb.
Dec. 6 — $1.2425/lb.
Feb. 1, 2018 — $1.3225/lb.
February Live Cattle futures (CME)
Jan. 17 — $127.100/cwt.
Jan. 3 — $123.225/cwt.
Dec. 6 — $121.800/cwt.
Feb. 1, 2018 — $126.425/cwt.
April Live Cattle futures (CME)
Jan. 17 — $126.900/cwt.
Jan. 3 — $125.400/cwt.
Dec. 20 — $124.575/cwt.
Feb. 1, 2018 — $125.925/cwt.
March Feeder Cattle futures (CME)
Jan. 17 — $142.925/cwt.
Jan. 3 — $144.450/cwt.
Dec. 6 — $141.950/cwt.
Nov. 30, 2017 — $152.275/cwt.
May Feeder Cattle futures (CME)
Jan. 17 — $144.725/cwt.
Jan. 3 — $146.525/cwt.
Feb. 1, 2018 — $150.125/cwt.
Idaho Hay Report
Jan. 17 — no report due to a lapse in federal funding
Dec. 14
Good/premium — $195/ton (export)
Dec. 21, 2017
Premium/Supreme — $145 to $150/ton
Good/fair — $90 to $130/ton
