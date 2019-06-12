Aug;Live Cattle;107.175;104.300;105.200 S;-1.625

Oct;Live Cattle;108.075;105.375;106.375 S;-1.475

Aug;Feeder Cattle;139.300;135.725;138.150 S;-0.825

Oct;Feeder Cattle;138.775;134.525;137.800 S;-0.325

Aug;Lean Hogs;84.950;83.425;84.375 S;0.000

Oct;Lean Hogs;83.350;81.500;82.525 S;-0.450

Jul;Wheat;528^0;513^0;526^2 S;8^2

Sep;Wheat;531^6;516^2;531^0 S;9^6

Jul;KC Wheat;465^2;451^2;462^6 S;5^2

Sep;KC Wheat;477^4;464^2;475^4 S;5^2

Jul;MPS Wheat;573^4;561^6;564^6 S;-4^6

Sep;MPS Wheat;582^2;570^6;573^0 S;-5^0

Jul;Corn;434^4;424^0;430^0 S;2^2

Sep;Corn;442^4;432^4;438^2 S;2^0

Jul;Soybeans;883^2;853^2;878^0 S;18^6

Aug;Soybeans;890^0;860^0;884^6 S;18^4

Jul;BFP Milk;16.87;16.68;16.72 S;-0.11

Aug;BFP Milk;17.18;16.97;17.04 S;-0.11

Sep;BFP Milk;17.40;17.21;17.29 S;-0.09

Oct;BFP Milk;17.40;17.27;17.36 S;-0.05

Nov;BFP Milk;17.25;17.13;17.20 S;-0.04

Jul;Sugar;12.63;12.46;12.62 S;0.08

Oct;Sugar;12.87;12.74;12.86 S;0.03

Jun;B-Pound;1.2763;1.2685;1.2691 S;-0.0035

Jun;J-Yen;0.92440;0.92150;0.92200 S;-0.00025

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75485;0.75095;0.75155 S;-0.00310

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.13480;1.12870;1.12910 S;-0.00460

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0103;1.0046;1.0049 S;-0.0040

Jun;US Dollar;96.990;96.545;96.970 S;0.325

Aug;Comex Gold;1342.3;1329.8;1336.8 S;5.8

Oct;Comex Gold;1347.6;1336.4;1342.5 S;5.5

Sep;Comex Silver;14.930;14.790;14.827 S;0.010

Dec;Comex Silver;15.015;14.900;14.934 S;0.005

Sep;Coffee;101.65;99.30;101.50 S;2.00

Dec;Coffee;105.35;103.05;105.25 S;2.00

Aug;Crude Oil;53.30;50.98;51.37 S;-2.24

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments