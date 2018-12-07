Aug Live Cattle 122.000 120.600 121.525 S -0.275
Oct Live Cattle 123.850 122.575 123.625 S 0.150
Aug Feeder Cattle 144.950 143.300 144.375 S 0.175
Oct Feeder Cattle 142.875 141.550 142.525 S 0.000
Aug Lean Hogs 67.950 66.075 67.875 S 0.975
Oct Lean Hogs 72.400 70.650 72.325 S 1.050
Jul Wheat 519^0 505^2 519^4 S 14^2
Sep Wheat 532^0 515^2 531^2 S 15^6
Jul KC Wheat 484^4 S 15^6
Sep KC Wheat 513^0 513^0 512^0 S 16^4
Jul MPS Wheat 585^6 S 7^6
Sep MPS Wheat 582^2 569^0 581^4 S 12^2
Jul Corn 374^6 371^4 374^0 S 2^0
Sep Corn 385^6 382^2 385^4 S 2^6
Jul Soybeans 918^0 907^4 916^6 S 7^2
Aug Soybeans 930^0 919^2 929^0 S 7^0
Jul BFP Milk 14.07 13.94 13.98 S 0.00
Aug BFP Milk 14.49 14.35 14.41 S -0.10
Sep BFP Milk 14.88 14.78 14.81 S -0.04
Oct BFP Milk 15.26 15.19 15.21 S -0.01
Nov BFP Milk 15.52 15.45 15.46 S -0.01
Jul Sugar 13.07 12.57 12.87 S 0.23
Oct Sugar 13.16 12.67 12.97 S 0.23
Jun B-Pound 1.2794 1.2714 1.2756 S -0.0025
Jun J-Yen 0.88890 0.88600 0.88830 S -0.00005
Jun Canada Dollar 0.75465 0.74635 0.75295 S 0.00540
Jun Euro-Currency 1.14310 1.13670 1.14295 S 0.00395
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0118 1.0064 1.0115 S 0.0035
Jun US Dollar 96.890 96.465 96.764 P -0.239
Aug Comex Gold 1255.8 1242.6 1252.6 S 12.0
Oct Comex Gold 1261.9 1249.0 1258.7 S 12.3
Sep Comex Silver 14.735 14.510 14.696 S 0.226
Dec Comex Silver 14.815 14.600 14.782 S 0.213
Sep Treasury Bond 143^30 142^31 143^30 S 0^4
Sep Coffee 107.00 103.85 104.10 S -1.85
Dec Coffee 110.20 107.05 107.20 S -1.90
Jul Cotton 80.93 78.80 80.23 S 1.15
Mar Cotton 82.55 80.90 81.73 S 0.61
Aug Unleaded Gas 1.5177 1.4100 1.4845 S 0.0440
Aug Heating Oil 1.9443 1.8239 1.8778 S 0.0268
Jul Natural Gas 4.570 4.231 4.488 S 0.165
Aug Crude Oil 54.44 50.83 52.81 S 0.97
