Aug Live Cattle 122.000 120.600 121.525 S -0.275

Oct Live Cattle 123.850 122.575 123.625 S 0.150

Aug Feeder Cattle 144.950 143.300 144.375 S 0.175

Oct Feeder Cattle 142.875 141.550 142.525 S 0.000

Aug Lean Hogs 67.950 66.075 67.875 S 0.975

Oct Lean Hogs 72.400 70.650 72.325 S 1.050

Jul Wheat 519^0 505^2 519^4 S 14^2

Sep Wheat 532^0 515^2 531^2 S 15^6

Jul KC Wheat 484^4 S 15^6

Sep KC Wheat 513^0 513^0 512^0 S 16^4

Jul MPS Wheat 585^6 S 7^6

Sep MPS Wheat 582^2 569^0 581^4 S 12^2

Jul Corn 374^6 371^4 374^0 S 2^0

Sep Corn 385^6 382^2 385^4 S 2^6

Jul Soybeans 918^0 907^4 916^6 S 7^2

Aug Soybeans 930^0 919^2 929^0 S 7^0

Jul BFP Milk 14.07 13.94 13.98 S 0.00

Aug BFP Milk 14.49 14.35 14.41 S -0.10

Sep BFP Milk 14.88 14.78 14.81 S -0.04

Oct BFP Milk 15.26 15.19 15.21 S -0.01

Nov BFP Milk 15.52 15.45 15.46 S -0.01

Jul Sugar 13.07 12.57 12.87 S 0.23

Oct Sugar 13.16 12.67 12.97 S 0.23

Jun B-Pound 1.2794 1.2714 1.2756 S -0.0025

Jun J-Yen 0.88890 0.88600 0.88830 S -0.00005

Jun Canada Dollar 0.75465 0.74635 0.75295 S 0.00540

Jun Euro-Currency 1.14310 1.13670 1.14295 S 0.00395

Jun Swiss Franc 1.0118 1.0064 1.0115 S 0.0035

Jun US Dollar 96.890 96.465 96.764 P -0.239

Aug Comex Gold 1255.8 1242.6 1252.6 S 12.0

Oct Comex Gold 1261.9 1249.0 1258.7 S 12.3

Sep Comex Silver 14.735 14.510 14.696 S 0.226

Dec Comex Silver 14.815 14.600 14.782 S 0.213

Sep Treasury Bond 143^30 142^31 143^30 S 0^4

Sep Coffee 107.00 103.85 104.10 S -1.85

Dec Coffee 110.20 107.05 107.20 S -1.90

Jul Cotton 80.93 78.80 80.23 S 1.15

Mar Cotton 82.55 80.90 81.73 S 0.61

Aug Unleaded Gas 1.5177 1.4100 1.4845 S 0.0440

Aug Heating Oil 1.9443 1.8239 1.8778 S 0.0268

Jul Natural Gas 4.570 4.231 4.488 S 0.165

Aug Crude Oil 54.44 50.83 52.81 S 0.97

