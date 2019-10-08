Aug Live Cattle 111.250 110.625 110.850 S -0.350
Oct Live Cattle 117.050 116.200 116.700 S 0.300
Aug Feeder Cattle 142.475 141.225 142.025 S 0.325
Oct Feeder Cattle 137.075 136.100 136.750 S 0.350
Aug Lean Hogs 68.625 63.075 67.400 S 3.150
Oct Lean Hogs 74.825 70.400 73.600 S 2.125
Jul Wheat 502^2 486^6 500^2 S 11^0
Sep Wheat 509^6 494^0 507^6 S 11^2
Jul KC Wheat 412^2 398^6 410^2 S 8^0
Sep KC Wheat 426^0 413^4 424^2 S 7^2
Jul MPS Wheat 545^0 533^6 543^4 S 5^0
Sep MPS Wheat 558^4 546^4 557^0 S 4^4
Jul Corn 396^4 386^0 395^6 S 8^6
Sep Corn 407^0 398^0 406^4 S 7^4
Jul Soybeans 923^6 910^4 920^4 S 5^2
Aug Soybeans 938^4 925^0 935^2 S 5^6
Jul BFP Milk 18.64 18.52 18.60 S 0.14
Aug BFP Milk 18.46 18.24 18.45 S 0.23
Sep BFP Milk 17.77 17.55 17.75 S 0.23
Oct BFP Milk 17.02 16.94 17.02 S 0.09
Nov BFP Milk 16.68 16.62 16.64 S 0.03
Jul Sugar 12.59 12.36 12.46 S -0.06
Oct Sugar 12.70 12.51 12.58 S -0.06
Jun B-Pound 1.2331 1.2224 1.2246 S -0.0083
Jun J-Yen 0.94035 0.93475 0.93765 S 0.00165
Jun Canada Dollar 0.75260 0.75090 0.75165 S -0.00025
Jun Euro-Currency 1.10475 1.09925 1.10080 S -0.00210
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0150 1.0096 1.0118 S 0.0010
Jun US Dollar 98.955 98.540 98.822 S 0.170
Aug Comex Gold 1515.3 1492.1 1503.9 S 6.4
Oct Comex Gold 1522.0 1500.8 1510.7 S 6.6
Sep Comex Silver 17.985 17.455 17.835 S 0.256
Dec Comex Silver 18.055 17.865 17.908 S 0.222
Sep Coffee 101.45 99.10 99.35 S -1.30
Dec Coffee 103.70 101.40 101.65 S -1.30
Aug Crude Oil 53.22 51.78 52.62 S -0.47
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
