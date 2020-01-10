Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Feb;Live Cattle;128.050;126.875;127.950 S;0.650
Nov;Feeder Cattle;147.800;146.100;147.600 S;0.675
Jan;Feeder Cattle;147.750;145.550;147.450 S;0.900
Dec;Lean Hogs;68.225;66.875;67.250 S;0.225
Feb;Lean Hogs;75.100;74.050;74.125 S;-0.350
Dec;Wheat;568^4;555^6;564^4 S;2^2
Mar;Wheat;570^4;559^0;566^4 S;1^2
Dec;KC Wheat;498^2;484^6;494^6 S;4^4
Mar;KC Wheat;505^0;493^0;502^2 S;4^4
Dec;MPS Wheat;560^0;551^0;558^2 S;6^2
Mar;MPS Wheat;568^2;560^0;566^4 S;6^0
Dec;Corn;386^6;376^4;385^6 S;2^4
Mar;Corn;393^2;383^4;392^6 S;2^6
Jan;Soybeans;935^4;927^4;935^0 S;1^2
Mar;Soybeans;947^0;935^4;946^0 S;2^4
Nov;BFP Milk;17.04;16.86;17.03 S;0.08
Dec;BFP Milk;17.04;16.78;16.98 S;-0.02
Jan;BFP Milk;17.31;17.15;17.31 S;0.06
Feb;BFP Milk;17.32;17.15;17.32 S;0.06
Mar;BFP Milk;17.31;17.24;17.31 S;0.03
Mar;Sugar;14.12;13.63;14.07 S;0.36
May;Sugar;14.09;13.68;14.07 S;0.31
Dec;B-Pound;1.3121;1.3066;1.3085 S;0.0000
Dec;J-Yen;0.91690;0.91475;0.91615 S;0.00010
Mar;Canada Dollar;0.76725;0.76505;0.76580 S;0.00110
Dec;Euro-Currency;1.11735;1.11290;1.11660 S;0.00135
Dec;Swiss Franc;1.0333;1.0290;1.0329 S;0.0003
Dec;US Dollar;97.300;97.005;97.078 S;-0.077
Dec;Comex Gold;1562.2;1546.7;1560.1 S;6.7
Feb;Comex Gold;1568.2;1553.0;1566.4 S;6.9
Dec;Comex Silver;18.175;17.860;18.105 S;0.169
Mar;Comex Silver;18.255;17.960;18.193 S;0.175
Dec;Coffee;119.15;116.50;118.95 S;1.60
Mar;Coffee;121.50;118.85;121.30 S;1.60
Jan;Crude Oil;59.78;58.85;59.04 S;-0.54
