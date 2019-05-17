Aug;Live Cattle;109.775;108.175;108.925 S;0.975
Oct;Live Cattle;109.775;108.175;108.900 S;1.000
Aug;Feeder Cattle;147.350;144.400;146.700 S;2.475
Oct;Feeder Cattle;146.050;143.425;145.500 S;2.175
Aug;Lean Hogs;93.025;90.175;93.000 S;0.600
Oct;Lean Hogs;94.050;91.650;93.950 S;0.650
Jul;Wheat;473^2;462^4;465^0 S;-2^0
Sep;Wheat;479^2;469^0;471^2 S;-2^2
Jul;KC Wheat;425^4;415^4;420^2 S;3^4
Sep;KC Wheat;436^2;426^2;431^0 S;3^2
Jul;MPS Wheat;543^6;525^6;527^6 S;1^0
Sep;MPS Wheat;553^0;534^6;536^6 S;1^0
Jul;Corn;384^6;380^0;383^2 S;4^2
Sep;Corn;392^0;388^0;390^4 S;3^4
Jul;Soybeans;841^6;820^4;821^6 S;-18^0
Aug;Soybeans;848^4;827^4;828^2 S;-18^2
Jul;BFP Milk;16.49;16.14;16.45 S;0.22
Aug;BFP Milk;16.77;16.37;16.72 S;0.29
Sep;BFP Milk;17.10;16.75;17.08 S;0.30
Oct;BFP Milk;17.25;16.90;17.25 S;0.28
Nov;BFP Milk;17.20;16.87;17.17 S;0.26
Jul;Sugar;11.76;11.43;11.55 S;-0.23
Oct;Sugar;12.12;11.83;11.93 S;-0.21
Jun;B-Pound;1.2816;1.2736;1.2744 S;-0.0067
Jun;J-Yen;0.91535;0.90950;0.91020 S;-0.00165
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.74615;0.74205;0.74585 S;0.00105
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.12110;1.11820;1.11865 S;-0.00090
Jun;Swiss Franc;0.9942;0.9907;0.9917 S;-0.0006
Jun;US Dollar;97.845;97.590;97.678 P;0.127
Aug;Comex Gold;1294.6;1280.4;1281.4 S;-9.6
Oct;Comex Gold;1299.1;1286.8;1287.2 S;-10.9
Sep;Comex Silver;14.555;14.380;14.388 S;-0.149
Dec;Comex Silver;14.615;14.465;14.466 S;-0.140
Sep;Coffee;91.60;88.45;89.00 S;-2.65
Dec;Coffee;93.80;90.80;91.35 S;-2.55
Aug;Crude Oil;63.82;62.70;62.92 S;-0.18
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.