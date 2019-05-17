Aug;Live Cattle;109.775;108.175;108.925 S;0.975

Oct;Live Cattle;109.775;108.175;108.900 S;1.000

Aug;Feeder Cattle;147.350;144.400;146.700 S;2.475

Oct;Feeder Cattle;146.050;143.425;145.500 S;2.175

Aug;Lean Hogs;93.025;90.175;93.000 S;0.600

Oct;Lean Hogs;94.050;91.650;93.950 S;0.650

Jul;Wheat;473^2;462^4;465^0 S;-2^0

Sep;Wheat;479^2;469^0;471^2 S;-2^2

Jul;KC Wheat;425^4;415^4;420^2 S;3^4

Sep;KC Wheat;436^2;426^2;431^0 S;3^2

Jul;MPS Wheat;543^6;525^6;527^6 S;1^0

Sep;MPS Wheat;553^0;534^6;536^6 S;1^0

Jul;Corn;384^6;380^0;383^2 S;4^2

Sep;Corn;392^0;388^0;390^4 S;3^4

Jul;Soybeans;841^6;820^4;821^6 S;-18^0

Aug;Soybeans;848^4;827^4;828^2 S;-18^2

Jul;BFP Milk;16.49;16.14;16.45 S;0.22

Aug;BFP Milk;16.77;16.37;16.72 S;0.29

Sep;BFP Milk;17.10;16.75;17.08 S;0.30

Oct;BFP Milk;17.25;16.90;17.25 S;0.28

Nov;BFP Milk;17.20;16.87;17.17 S;0.26

Jul;Sugar;11.76;11.43;11.55 S;-0.23

Oct;Sugar;12.12;11.83;11.93 S;-0.21

Jun;B-Pound;1.2816;1.2736;1.2744 S;-0.0067

Jun;J-Yen;0.91535;0.90950;0.91020 S;-0.00165

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.74615;0.74205;0.74585 S;0.00105

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.12110;1.11820;1.11865 S;-0.00090

Jun;Swiss Franc;0.9942;0.9907;0.9917 S;-0.0006

Jun;US Dollar;97.845;97.590;97.678 P;0.127

Aug;Comex Gold;1294.6;1280.4;1281.4 S;-9.6

Oct;Comex Gold;1299.1;1286.8;1287.2 S;-10.9

Sep;Comex Silver;14.555;14.380;14.388 S;-0.149

Dec;Comex Silver;14.615;14.465;14.466 S;-0.140

Sep;Coffee;91.60;88.45;89.00 S;-2.65

Dec;Coffee;93.80;90.80;91.35 S;-2.55

Aug;Crude Oil;63.82;62.70;62.92 S;-0.18

