commodities

Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Feb;Live Cattle;99.350;97.525;99.075 S;0.225
Nov;Feeder Cattle;127.500;126.900;127.425 S;0.825
Jan;Feeder Cattle;132.625;131.400;131.925 S;-0.625
Dec;Lean Hogs;58.650;56.550;56.650 S;-1.000
Feb;Lean Hogs;58.475;56.225;56.275 S;-1.375
Dec;Wheat;501^4;496^2;498^6 S;1^6
Mar;Wheat;504^0;499^4;501^4 S;1^4
Dec;KC Wheat;449^2;440^2;441^4 S;-4^6
Mar;KC Wheat;455^4;447^2;448^2 S;-4^4
Dec;MPS Wheat;511^2;505^4;508^2 S;3^4
Mar;MPS Wheat;522^4;517^2;519^6 S;3^4
Dec;Corn;325^4;320^4;321^2 S;0^4
Mar;Corn;328^4;324^0;325^4 S;1^2
Jan;Soybeans;848^4;839^2;842^4 S;-2^4
Mar;Soybeans;851^0;843^0;845^2 S;-2^4
Nov;BFP Milk;12.32;12.25;12.27 S;0.03
Dec;BFP Milk;17.41;16.64;17.28 S;0.67
Jan;BFP Milk;16.95;16.32;16.82 S;0.59
Feb;BFP Milk;16.83;16.34;16.47 S;0.27
Mar;BFP Milk;16.70;16.26;16.38 S;0.15
Mar;Sugar;10.98;10.72;10.85 S;0.05
May;Sugar;10.98;10.78;10.90 S;0.00
Dec;B-Pound;1.2297;1.2185;1.2282 S;0.0069
Dec;J-Yen;0.93235;0.92545;0.92840 S;-0.00305
Mar;Canada Dollar;1.09815;1.09080;1.09520 S;0.00220
Dec;Euro-Currency;1.0319;1.0286;1.0306 S;0.0018
Dec;Swiss Franc;99.755;99.245;99.366 S;-0.221
Dec;US Dollar;1751.6;1727.2;1745.6 S;15.0
Dec;Comex Gold;1763.9;1739.6;1757.9 S;15.1
Feb;Comex Gold;17.880;17.700;17.892 S;0.376
Dec;Comex Silver;18.010;17.340;17.901 S;0.482
Dec;Coffee;108.70;106.30;107.05 S;-0.70
Mar;Coffee;109.90;107.60;108.40 S;-0.60
Jun;Crude Oil;33.44;31.34;32.50 S;0.54
