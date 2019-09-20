Aug;Live Cattle;105.875;104.350;105.150 S;-0.675

Oct;Live Cattle;112.575;111.250;112.075 S;-0.450

Aug;Feeder Cattle;140.575;139.900;140.325 S;0.375

Oct;Feeder Cattle;137.750;136.350;137.025 S;-0.225

Aug;Lean Hogs;69.075;64.950;66.250 S;-1.700

Oct;Lean Hogs;75.350;72.050;73.900 S;-1.150

Jul;Wheat;491^2;483^4;484^2 S;-3^6

Sep;Wheat;497^2;490^2;491^0 S;-3^2

Jul;KC Wheat;411^6;406^6;407^4 S;-2^0

Sep;KC Wheat;425^2;420^4;421^0 S;-2^2

Jul;MPS Wheat;534^6;519^0;524^2 S;3^4

Sep;MPS Wheat;546^4;532^4;537^4 S;3^2

Jul;Corn;374^4;369^4;370^6 S;-2^0

Sep;Corn;386^0;381^0;381^6 S;-2^2

Jul;Soybeans;893^4;880^6;882^6 S;-10^2

Aug;Soybeans;906^2;894^0;896^4 S;-9^4

Jul;BFP Milk;18.26;18.22;18.26 S;0.01

Aug;BFP Milk;18.77;18.33;18.66 S;0.16

Sep;BFP Milk;18.48;18.07;18.39 S;0.27

Oct;BFP Milk;17.74;17.47;17.70 S;0.21

Nov;BFP Milk;17.06;16.85;16.97 S;0.14

Jul;Sugar;11.11;10.97;11.09 S;0.10

Oct;Sugar;11.11;10.97;11.09 S;0.10

Jun;B-Pound;1.2624;1.2499;1.2577 P;-0.0065

Jun;J-Yen;0.93430;0.93075;0.93175 P;0.00170

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75580;0.75400;0.75605 P;-0.00135

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.11370;1.10630;1.11235 P;-0.00465

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0182;1.0133;1.0154 P;-0.0007

Jun;US Dollar;98.250;97.735;97.847 P;0.313

Aug;Comex Gold;1521.8;1505.3;1515.1 S;13.0

Oct;Comex Gold;1527.7;1511.9;1521.5 S;13.3

Sep;Comex Silver;18.040;17.810;17.849 S;0.031

Dec;Comex Silver;18.160;17.955;17.981 S;0.053

Sep;Coffee;103.20;101.55;101.90 S;-0.05

Dec;Coffee;105.45;103.95;104.20 S;-0.05

Aug;Crude Oil;59.24;57.93;58.09 S;0.02

