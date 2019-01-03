Aug;Live Cattle;124.900;123.000;123.950 S;1.200

Oct;Live Cattle;117.225;116.050;116.775 S;-0.375

Aug;Feeder Cattle;147.950;146.225;146.525 S;-1.425

Oct;Feeder Cattle;146.650;144.800;145.225 S;-1.375

Aug;Lean Hogs;68.400;67.350;67.425 S;-0.125

Oct;Lean Hogs;74.700;74.000;74.025 S;0.200

Jul;Wheat;516^0;506^0;513^6 S;7^2

Sep;Wheat;521^4;512^6;520^0 S;6^6

Jul;KC Wheat;504^4;492^2;503^4 S;11^0

Sep;KC Wheat;515^2;503^6;514^6 S;12^0

Jul;MPS Wheat;567^0;554^6;554^0 P;10^4

Sep;MPS Wheat;572^2;561^6;559^4 P;10^4

Jul;Corn;380^4;374^6;379^6 S;4^4

Sep;Corn;388^2;382^6;387^4 S;4^2

Jul;Soybeans;900^6;892^2;900^2 S;6^0

Aug;Soybeans;913^4;904^2;912^6 S;3^4

Jul;BFP Milk;14.80;14.71;14.77 S;0.02

Aug;BFP Milk;15.14;15.06;15.14 S;0.07

Sep;BFP Milk;15.52;15.47;15.51 S;0.04

Oct;BFP Milk;15.90;15.79;15.85 S;0.08

Nov;BFP Milk;16.12;16.03;16.06 S;0.10

Jul;Sugar;11.92;11.69;11.69 S;-0.24

Oct;Sugar;12.02;11.82;11.82 S;-0.21

Jun;B-Pound;1.2692;1.2512;1.2656 P;0.0017

Jun;J-Yen;0.94585;0.92860;0.92105 P;0.01170

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.74450;0.73500;0.73860 P;0.00590

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.14805;1.13775;1.14140 P;0.00545

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0225;1.0170;1.0167 P;0.0013

Jun;US Dollar;96.370;95.775;96.423 P;-0.568

Aug;Comex Gold;1301.4;1292.8;1301.2 S;9.5

Oct;Comex Gold;1307.8;1299.5;1307.7 S;9.6

Sep;Comex Silver;15.895;15.645;15.885 S;0.105

Dec;Comex Silver;15.975;15.750;15.974 S;0.141

Sep;Coffee;106.25;102.70;105.15 S;2.50

Dec;Coffee;109.00;105.45;107.95 S;2.50

Aug;Crude Oil;72.00;70.65;70.83 S;-0.01

