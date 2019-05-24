Aug Live Cattle 108.450 107.375 107.950 S -0.200
Oct Live Cattle 108.525 107.350 107.775 S -0.275
Aug Feeder Cattle 145.600 143.800 144.225 S -0.525
Oct Feeder Cattle 144.300 142.575 143.225 S 0.200
Aug Lean Hogs 90.950 87.950 87.950 S -3.000
Oct Lean Hogs 92.300 89.300 89.300 S -3.000
Jul Wheat 490^6 467^2 489^4 S 19^2
Sep Wheat 498^2 475^0 496^6 S 18^4
Jul KC Wheat 444^0 421^6 442^0 S 16^6
Sep KC Wheat 455^0 433^4 453^2 S 16^4
Jul MPS Wheat 551^0 534^2 548^0 S 13^6
Sep MPS Wheat 557^0 542^0 555^0 S 12^6
Jul Corn 404^6 389^6 404^2 S 14^4
Sep Corn 413^0 398^2 412^4 S 14^0
Jul Soybeans 831^4 820^0 829^6 S 8^2
Aug Soybeans 838^2 827^0 836^4 S 8^2
Jul BFP Milk 16.52 16.30 16.31 S -0.12
Aug BFP Milk 16.68 16.50 16.52 S -0.12
Sep BFP Milk 16.96 16.78 16.80 S -0.10
Oct BFP Milk 17.14 17.00 17.04 S -0.10
Nov BFP Milk 17.09 16.96 16.97 S -0.08
Jul Sugar 11.77 11.56 11.66 S 0.09
Oct Sugar 12.17 11.96 12.05 S 0.08
Jun B-Pound 1.2747 1.2661 1.2727 S 0.0056
Jun J-Yen 0.91670 0.91275 0.91585 S 0.00155
Jun Canada Dollar 0.74640 0.74395 0.74590 S 0.00270
Jun Euro-Currency 1.12330 1.11975 1.12260 S 0.00225
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0013 0.9979 1.0005 S 0.0010
Jun US Dollar 97.775 97.410 97.477 S -0.263
Aug Comex Gold 1290.3 1285.8 1289.2 S -1.2
Oct Comex Gold 1295.4 1292.1 1295.1 S -1.5
Sep Comex Silver 14.595 14.520 14.555 S -0.073
Dec Comex Silver 14.665 14.600 14.636 S -0.072
Sep Coffee 97.25 95.00 95.60 S -0.20
Dec Coffee 100.65 98.50 99.10 S -0.20
Aug Crude Oil 59.09 57.58 58.71 S 1.04
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
