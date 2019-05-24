Aug Live Cattle 108.450 107.375 107.950 S -0.200

Oct Live Cattle 108.525 107.350 107.775 S -0.275

Aug Feeder Cattle 145.600 143.800 144.225 S -0.525

Oct Feeder Cattle 144.300 142.575 143.225 S 0.200

Aug Lean Hogs 90.950 87.950 87.950 S -3.000

Oct Lean Hogs 92.300 89.300 89.300 S -3.000

Jul Wheat 490^6 467^2 489^4 S 19^2

Sep Wheat 498^2 475^0 496^6 S 18^4

Jul KC Wheat 444^0 421^6 442^0 S 16^6

Sep KC Wheat 455^0 433^4 453^2 S 16^4

Jul MPS Wheat 551^0 534^2 548^0 S 13^6

Sep MPS Wheat 557^0 542^0 555^0 S 12^6

Jul Corn 404^6 389^6 404^2 S 14^4

Sep Corn 413^0 398^2 412^4 S 14^0

Jul Soybeans 831^4 820^0 829^6 S 8^2

Aug Soybeans 838^2 827^0 836^4 S 8^2

Jul BFP Milk 16.52 16.30 16.31 S -0.12

Aug BFP Milk 16.68 16.50 16.52 S -0.12

Sep BFP Milk 16.96 16.78 16.80 S -0.10

Oct BFP Milk 17.14 17.00 17.04 S -0.10

Nov BFP Milk 17.09 16.96 16.97 S -0.08

Jul Sugar 11.77 11.56 11.66 S 0.09

Oct Sugar 12.17 11.96 12.05 S 0.08

Jun B-Pound 1.2747 1.2661 1.2727 S 0.0056

Jun J-Yen 0.91670 0.91275 0.91585 S 0.00155

Jun Canada Dollar 0.74640 0.74395 0.74590 S 0.00270

Jun Euro-Currency 1.12330 1.11975 1.12260 S 0.00225

Jun Swiss Franc 1.0013 0.9979 1.0005 S 0.0010

Jun US Dollar 97.775 97.410 97.477 S -0.263

Aug Comex Gold 1290.3 1285.8 1289.2 S -1.2

Oct Comex Gold 1295.4 1292.1 1295.1 S -1.5

Sep Comex Silver 14.595 14.520 14.555 S -0.073

Dec Comex Silver 14.665 14.600 14.636 S -0.072

Sep Coffee 97.25 95.00 95.60 S -0.20

Dec Coffee 100.65 98.50 99.10 S -0.20

Aug Crude Oil 59.09 57.58 58.71 S 1.04

