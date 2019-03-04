Aug;Live Cattle;120.800;119.350;119.800 S;-0.625

Oct;Live Cattle;116.575;115.300;115.750 S;-0.525

Aug;Feeder Cattle;141.750;140.675;141.200 S;-0.025

Oct;Feeder Cattle;147.425;145.950;147.125 S;0.600

Aug;Lean Hogs;67.100;65.900;66.000 S;0.075

Oct;Lean Hogs;76.575;75.025;75.175 S;-0.350

Jul;Wheat;454^6;446^0;446^6 S;-7^2

Sep;Wheat;461^2;454^2;455^4 S;-1^6

Jul;KC Wheat;444^4;437^4;434^2 S;-6^4

Sep;KC Wheat;450^0;441^6;443^0 S;-1^6

Jul;MPS Wheat;561^6;553^2;553^0 S;-9^0

Sep;MPS Wheat;558^6;551^0;552^0 S;-6^2

Jul;Corn;368^0;364^4;365^0 S;1^0

Sep;Corn;377^6;373^4;374^6 S;1^6

Jul;Soybeans;912^2;901^2;903^2 S;4^0

Aug;Soybeans;924^6;913^0;916^0 S;4^4

Jul;BFP Milk;15.14;14.97;15.00 S;-0.13

Aug;BFP Milk;15.25;15.12;15.15 S;-0.04

Sep;BFP Milk;15.54;15.45;15.46 S;-0.06

Oct;BFP Milk;16.00;15.92;15.95 S;-0.05

Nov;BFP Milk;16.20;16.10;16.14 S;0.01

Jul;Sugar;12.73;12.35;12.36 S;-0.26

Oct;Sugar;12.95;12.58;12.59 S;-0.28

Jun;B-Pound;1.3264;1.3176;1.3180 S;-0.0017

Jun;J-Yen;0.89665;0.89365;0.89585 S;0.00235

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75500;0.75165;0.75285 S;-0.00045

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.13935;1.13210;1.13435 S;-0.00170

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0028;0.9993;1.0017 S;0.0008

Jun;US Dollar;96.745;96.255;96.610 S;0.085

Aug;Comex Gold;1304.6;1290.3;1294.0 S;-11.0

Oct;Comex Gold;1310.4;1297.8;1300.2 S;-11.5

Sep;Comex Silver;15.295;15.075;15.105 S;-0.151

Dec;Comex Silver;15.380;15.175;15.199 S;-0.150

Sep;Treasury Bond;145^4;144^7;145^2 S;0^18

Sep;Coffee;100.95;97.05;97.35 S;-2.85

Dec;Coffee;103.60;99.70;100.00 S;-2.85

Jul;Cotton;72.98;72.48;71.97 S;-0.76

Mar;Cotton;75.61;74.06;74.09 S;-0.76

Aug;Unleaded Gas;1.7783;1.7424;1.7615 S;0.0175

Aug;Heating Oil;2.0311;1.9933;2.0092 S;0.0111

Jul;Natural Gas;2.888;2.821;2.857 S;-0.007

Aug;Crude Oil;57.39;56.15;56.97 S;0.68

