Aug;Live Cattle;120.800;119.350;119.800 S;-0.625
Oct;Live Cattle;116.575;115.300;115.750 S;-0.525
Aug;Feeder Cattle;141.750;140.675;141.200 S;-0.025
Oct;Feeder Cattle;147.425;145.950;147.125 S;0.600
Aug;Lean Hogs;67.100;65.900;66.000 S;0.075
Oct;Lean Hogs;76.575;75.025;75.175 S;-0.350
Jul;Wheat;454^6;446^0;446^6 S;-7^2
Sep;Wheat;461^2;454^2;455^4 S;-1^6
Jul;KC Wheat;444^4;437^4;434^2 S;-6^4
Sep;KC Wheat;450^0;441^6;443^0 S;-1^6
Jul;MPS Wheat;561^6;553^2;553^0 S;-9^0
Sep;MPS Wheat;558^6;551^0;552^0 S;-6^2
Jul;Corn;368^0;364^4;365^0 S;1^0
Sep;Corn;377^6;373^4;374^6 S;1^6
Jul;Soybeans;912^2;901^2;903^2 S;4^0
Aug;Soybeans;924^6;913^0;916^0 S;4^4
Jul;BFP Milk;15.14;14.97;15.00 S;-0.13
Aug;BFP Milk;15.25;15.12;15.15 S;-0.04
Sep;BFP Milk;15.54;15.45;15.46 S;-0.06
Oct;BFP Milk;16.00;15.92;15.95 S;-0.05
Nov;BFP Milk;16.20;16.10;16.14 S;0.01
Jul;Sugar;12.73;12.35;12.36 S;-0.26
Oct;Sugar;12.95;12.58;12.59 S;-0.28
Jun;B-Pound;1.3264;1.3176;1.3180 S;-0.0017
Jun;J-Yen;0.89665;0.89365;0.89585 S;0.00235
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75500;0.75165;0.75285 S;-0.00045
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.13935;1.13210;1.13435 S;-0.00170
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0028;0.9993;1.0017 S;0.0008
Jun;US Dollar;96.745;96.255;96.610 S;0.085
Aug;Comex Gold;1304.6;1290.3;1294.0 S;-11.0
Oct;Comex Gold;1310.4;1297.8;1300.2 S;-11.5
Sep;Comex Silver;15.295;15.075;15.105 S;-0.151
Dec;Comex Silver;15.380;15.175;15.199 S;-0.150
Sep;Treasury Bond;145^4;144^7;145^2 S;0^18
Sep;Coffee;100.95;97.05;97.35 S;-2.85
Dec;Coffee;103.60;99.70;100.00 S;-2.85
Jul;Cotton;72.98;72.48;71.97 S;-0.76
Mar;Cotton;75.61;74.06;74.09 S;-0.76
Aug;Unleaded Gas;1.7783;1.7424;1.7615 S;0.0175
Aug;Heating Oil;2.0311;1.9933;2.0092 S;0.0111
Jul;Natural Gas;2.888;2.821;2.857 S;-0.007
Aug;Crude Oil;57.39;56.15;56.97 S;0.68
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.