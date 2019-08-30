Aug Live Cattle 100.550 98.350 98.925S -0.875
Oct Live Cattle 105.375 103.075 103.675 S -0.575
Aug Feeder Cattle 133.800 130.200 130.800 S -1.175
Oct Feeder Cattle 138.750 P
Aug Lean Hogs 65.475 63.175 63.375 S -2.275
Oct Lean Hogs 72.900 71.175 71.425 S -1.625
Jul Wheat 467^4 450^0 451^2 S -18^4
Sep Wheat 472^6 459^2 462^4 S -10^2
Jul KC Wheat 387^0 374^2 378^2 S -9^0
Sep KC Wheat 403^6 393^6 397^2 S -4^2
Jul MPS Wheat 479^4 477^4 476^4 S -3^0
Sep MPS Wheat 503^0 496^2 496^6 S -4^6
Jul Corn 364^4 356^6 358^0 S -1^6
Sep Corn 374^4 368^6 369^6 S -1^4
Jul Soybeans 864^6 855^0 857^0 S 0^6
Aug Soybeans 877^6 867^0 869^0 S 0^4
Jul BFP Milk 17.61 17.60 17.61 S 0.01
Aug BFP Milk 17.69 17.58 17.62 S 0.05
Sep BFP Milk 17.74 17.60 17.66 S 0.02
Oct BFP Milk 17.47 17.40 17.40 S -0.02
Nov BFP Milk 17.06 16.96 16.96 S 0.00
Jul Sugar 11.30 11.05 11.14 S -0.07
Oct Sugar 11.30 11.05 11.14 S -0.07
Jun B-Pound 1.2236 1.2148 1.2185 P -0.0030
Jun J-Yen 0.94345 0.93950 0.93875 P 0.00310
Jun Canada Dollar 0.75595 0.75100 0.75285 P -0.00185
Jun Euro-Currency 1.10725 1.09755 1.10650 P -0.00775
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0155 1.0096 1.0142 P -0.0042
Jun US Dollar 98.970 98.345 98.455 P 0.435
Aug Comex Gold 1535.7 1519.3 1523.0 S -5.4
Oct Comex Gold 1541.9 1525.6 1529.4 S -5.4
Sep Comex Silver 18.575 18.165 18.342 S 0.117
Dec Comex Silver 18.695 18.295 18.467 S 0.127
Sep Treasury Bond 165^22 164^14 165^8 P -0^3
Sep Coffee 97.20 95.10 96.85 S 1.60
Dec Coffee 100.60 98.65 100.30 S 1.50
Jul Cotton 59.08 58.73 59.05 S 0.17
Mar Cotton 59.94 59.18 59.44 S -0.21
Aug Unleaded Gas 1.5784 1.5044 1.5297 S -0.0497
Aug Heating Oil 1.8734 1.8163 1.8373 S -0.0361
Jul Natural Gas 3.048 2.251 P
Aug Crude Oil 56.46 54.34 54.89 S -1.71
