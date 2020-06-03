Commodities

Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Feb;Live Cattle;97.625;95.825;97.350 S;1.150
Nov;Feeder Cattle;134.575;132.600;134.225 S;0.800
Jan;Feeder Cattle;136.050;134.150;135.775 S;0.875
Dec;Lean Hogs;51.450;48.650;48.650 S;-3.750
Feb;Lean Hogs;54.425;53.350;53.475 S;-1.400
Dec;Wheat;515^4;506^4;512^0 S;4^0
Mar;Wheat;519^2;511^2;515^6 S;3^4
Dec;KC Wheat;459^6;450^2;457^6 S;7^0
Mar;KC Wheat;467^0;457^2;464^6 S;6^6
Dec;MPS Wheat;521^4;517^2;520^2 S;3^6
Mar;MPS Wheat;532^2;528^0;531^2 S;3^6
Dec;Corn;324^4;321^2;324^0 S;-0^2
Mar;Corn;329^0;326^0;328^4 S;0^0
Jan;Soybeans;858^0;851^2;857^4 S;7^0
Mar;Soybeans;859^6;853^4;859^0 S;6^2
Nov;BFP Milk;20.00;19.45;19.83 S;0.24
Dec;BFP Milk;18.75;18.26;18.68 S;0.48
Jan;BFP Milk;17.40;17.13;17.36 S;0.29
Feb;BFP Milk;17.09;16.90;17.02 S;0.16
Mar;BFP Milk;16.94;16.70;16.86 S;0.26
Mar;Sugar;11.64;11.22;11.62 S;0.40
May;Sugar;11.71;11.33;11.70 S;0.40
Dec;B-Pound;1.2616;1.2547;1.2589 S;0.0045
Dec;J-Yen;0.92240;0.91770;0.91810 S;-0.00175
Mar;Canada Dollar;1.12540;1.11695;1.12405 S;0.00755
Dec;Euro-Currency;1.0412;1.0367;1.0397 S;0.0005
Dec;Swiss Franc;97.615;97.165;97.259 S;-0.444
Dec;US Dollar;1726.3;1684.5;1697.8 S;-32.6
Dec;Comex Gold;1738.9;1690.3;1704.8 S;-34.1
Feb;Comex Gold;18.405;17.675;17.958 S;-0.290
Dec;Comex Silver;18.510;17.810;18.090 S;-0.283
Dec;Coffee;100.75;97.90;99.10 S;0.90
Mar;Coffee;102.40;99.55;100.55 S;0.80
Jun;Crude Oil;38.18;35.88;37.29 S;0.50
