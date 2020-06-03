Commodities
0 comments
Commodities

Commodities

  • 0

Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050

Feb;Live Cattle;97.625;95.825;97.350 S;1.150

Nov;Feeder Cattle;134.575;132.600;134.225 S;0.800

Jan;Feeder Cattle;136.050;134.150;135.775 S;0.875

Dec;Lean Hogs;51.450;48.650;48.650 S;-3.750

Feb;Lean Hogs;54.425;53.350;53.475 S;-1.400

Dec;Wheat;515^4;506^4;512^0 S;4^0

Mar;Wheat;519^2;511^2;515^6 S;3^4

Dec;KC Wheat;459^6;450^2;457^6 S;7^0

Mar;KC Wheat;467^0;457^2;464^6 S;6^6

Dec;MPS Wheat;521^4;517^2;520^2 S;3^6

Mar;MPS Wheat;532^2;528^0;531^2 S;3^6

Dec;Corn;324^4;321^2;324^0 S;-0^2

Mar;Corn;329^0;326^0;328^4 S;0^0

Jan;Soybeans;858^0;851^2;857^4 S;7^0

Mar;Soybeans;859^6;853^4;859^0 S;6^2

Nov;BFP Milk;20.00;19.45;19.83 S;0.24

Dec;BFP Milk;18.75;18.26;18.68 S;0.48

Jan;BFP Milk;17.40;17.13;17.36 S;0.29

Feb;BFP Milk;17.09;16.90;17.02 S;0.16

Mar;BFP Milk;16.94;16.70;16.86 S;0.26

Mar;Sugar;11.64;11.22;11.62 S;0.40

May;Sugar;11.71;11.33;11.70 S;0.40

Dec;B-Pound;1.2616;1.2547;1.2589 S;0.0045

Dec;J-Yen;0.92240;0.91770;0.91810 S;-0.00175

Mar;Canada Dollar;1.12540;1.11695;1.12405 S;0.00755

Dec;Euro-Currency;1.0412;1.0367;1.0397 S;0.0005

Dec;Swiss Franc;97.615;97.165;97.259 S;-0.444

Dec;US Dollar;1726.3;1684.5;1697.8 S;-32.6

Dec;Comex Gold;1738.9;1690.3;1704.8 S;-34.1

Feb;Comex Gold;18.405;17.675;17.958 S;-0.290

Dec;Comex Silver;18.510;17.810;18.090 S;-0.283

Dec;Coffee;100.75;97.90;99.10 S;0.90

Mar;Coffee;102.40;99.55;100.55 S;0.80

Jun;Crude Oil;38.18;35.88;37.29 S;0.50

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
A family matriarch dies from the virus

A family matriarch dies from the virus

Jay Michaels’ 94-year-old mother had dementia. And, because of her mental condition, her recent death was somewhat of a relief to her son. But dementia did not kill her. COVID-19 did.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News