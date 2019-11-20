Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050

Oct;Live Cattle;125.650;124.450;125.475 S;0.425

Aug;Feeder Cattle;147.000;146.500;146.600 S;0.000

Oct;Feeder Cattle;144.775;143.100;144.075 S;0.050

Aug;Lean Hogs;62.150;60.050;60.450 S;-1.700

Oct;Lean Hogs;69.875;66.625;66.775 S;-2.850

Jul;Wheat;515^6;508^0;515^4 S;3^4

Sep;Wheat;519^0;511^4;518^6 S;3^4

Jul;KC Wheat;429^6;422^0;426^0 S;0^2

Sep;KC Wheat;436^0;428^0;433^0 S;1^2

Jul;MPS Wheat;506^0;500^6;501^2 S;-2^0

Sep;MPS Wheat;521^4;515^2;515^4 S;-2^6

Jul;Corn;370^4;365^6;366^6 S;-3^2

Sep;Corn;380^6;376^6;377^2 S;-3^4

Jul;Soybeans;915^6;904^2;905^0 S;-6^4

Aug;Soybeans;928^6;918^2;919^0 S;-5^4

Jul;BFP Milk;20.39;20.30;20.34 S;0.02

Aug;BFP Milk;18.49;18.27;18.44 S;0.06

Sep;BFP Milk;18.02;17.89;17.96 S;0.05

Oct;BFP Milk;17.49;17.40;17.45 S;0.06

Nov;BFP Milk;17.25;17.20;17.20 S;0.00

Jul;Sugar;12.81;12.68;12.75 S;0.06

Oct;Sugar;12.92;12.81;12.87 S;0.05

Jun;B-Pound;1.2940;1.2897;1.2931 S;0.0008

Jun;J-Yen;0.92420;0.92085;0.92180 S;-0.00005

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75410;0.75085;0.75165 S;-0.00180

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.10990;1.10705;1.10870 S;-0.00060

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0120;1.0081;1.0103 S;0.0001

Jun;US Dollar;97.930;97.730;97.814 S;0.033

Aug;Comex Gold;1479.2;1466.1;1474.2 S;-0.9

Oct;Comex Gold;1486.0;1473.0;1481.0 S;-0.9

Sep;Comex Silver;17.185;17.000;17.115 S;0.012

Dec;Comex Silver;17.325;17.150;17.261 S;0.015

Sep;Coffee;109.80;105.45;109.70 S;7.00

Dec;Coffee;111.35;106.15;110.95 S;4.80

Aug;Crude Oil;57.25;54.76;57.11 S;1.70

