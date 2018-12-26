Aug;Live Cattle;123.500;122.725;122.750 S;-0.025

Oct;Live Cattle;125.600;124.900;125.250 S;0.025

Aug;Feeder Cattle;148.450;147.250;148.100 S;0.725

Oct;Feeder Cattle;146.825;145.500;146.500 S;0.200

Aug;Lean Hogs;67.800;66.775;67.200 S;0.100

Oct;Lean Hogs;74.250;73.500;73.975 S;0.600

Jul;Wheat;520^6;509^0;510^0 S;-6^4

Sep;Wheat;527^6;516^4;517^6 S;-5^6

Jul;KC Wheat;508^2;494^4;495^4 S;-7^0

Sep;KC Wheat;520^2;506^2;507^0 S;-7^4

Jul;MPS Wheat;564^4;548^0;549^2 S;-12^2

Sep;MPS Wheat;570^2;554^0;555^2 S;-12^2

Jul;Corn;379^2;372^4;373^2 S;-4^4

Sep;Corn;387^0;380^4;381^2 S;-4^4

Jul;Soybeans;888^6;869^4;870^0 S;-14^0

Aug;Soybeans;901^6;882^4;883^0 S;-14^0

Jul;BFP Milk;14.24;14.04;14.19 S;0.01

Aug;BFP Milk;14.47;14.33;14.43 S;0.08

Sep;BFP Milk;14.90;14.82;14.88 S;0.06

Oct;BFP Milk;15.38;15.30;15.36 S;0.05

Nov;BFP Milk;15.77;15.70;15.76 S;0.07

Jun;B-Pound;1.2773;1.2688;1.2771 P;-0.0076

Jun;J-Yen;0.91400;0.90670;0.91230 P;-0.00530

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.73905;0.73780;0.73800 P;0.00105

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.15040;1.14350;1.14925 P;-0.00540

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0232;1.0134;1.0204 P;-0.0068

Jun;US Dollar;96.515;96.020;96.007 P;0.498

Aug;Comex Gold;1282.3;1267.5;1273.0 S;-2.6

Oct;Comex Gold;1288.3;1274.3;1279.2 S;-2.6

Sep;Comex Silver;15.250;14.780;15.123 S;0.260

Dec;Comex Silver;15.325;14.880;15.212 S;0.270

Sep;Treasury Bond;140^16;139^30;140^8 S;-0^7

Sep;Coffee;107.10;103.60;107.00 S;1.70

Dec;Coffee;109.85;106.40;109.80 S;1.65

Aug;Crude Oil;73.54;72.15;73.50 S;0.95

