Commodities
Commodities

Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050

Live Cattle;109.850;108.125;109.150 S;-0.975

Feeder Cattle;139.450;137.225;138.400 S;-0.550

Feeder Cattle;140.200;137.250;138.250 S;-1.600

Lean Hogs;61.725;59.775;61.375 S;1.475

Lean Hogs;59.975;58.400;59.850 S;1.175

Wheat;536^4;533^2;534^0 S;0^6

Wheat;549^4;541^4;543^6 S;-0^4

KC Wheat;476^4;476^4;473^2 S;1^6

KC Wheat;475^0;466^4;471^0 S;1^4

MPS Wheat;520^2;520^2;514^0 S;-3^0

MPS Wheat;539^4;535^0;535^4 S;-0^6

Corn;351^2;348^4;350^0 S;-1^0

Corn;361^2;358^0;360^2 S;-1^4

Soybeans;979^4;974^2;979^6 S;6^6

Soybeans;981^6;968^4;978^6 S;5^6

BFP Milk;16.93;16.32;16.62 S;-0.23

BFP Milk;18.82;18.28;18.48 S;-0.33

BFP Milk;17.38;17.12;17.25 S;-0.14

BFP Milk;16.55;16.41;16.48 S;-0.04

BFP Milk;16.11;15.98;16.11 S;0.03

Sugar;12.17;12.55;12.67 S;-0.01

Sugar;12.78;1.2885;1.2991 S;0.0002

B-Pound;1.3023;0.94100;0.94160 S;-0.00145

J-Yen;0.94535;1.17530;1.18090 S;0.00265

Canada Dollar;1.18360;1.0882;1.0959 S;0.0056

Euro-Currency;1.0967;93.125;93.258 S;-0.183

Swiss Franc;93.665;1918.8;1946.8 S;11.7

US Dollar;1951.4;1926.3;1954.9 S;11.7

Comex Gold;1959.7;26.580;26.955 S;0.091

Comex Gold;27.145;26.565;27.083 S;0.092

Comex Silver;27.325;27.050;27.790 S;0.597

Coffee;131.40;130.40;129.65 S;-3.15

Coffee;132.05;127.60;128.85 S;-3.25

Crude Oil;38.45;36.16;38.05 S;1.29

