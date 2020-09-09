commodities

Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Live Cattle;109.850;108.125;109.150 S;-0.975
Feeder Cattle;139.450;137.225;138.400 S;-0.550
Feeder Cattle;140.200;137.250;138.250 S;-1.600
Lean Hogs;61.725;59.775;61.375 S;1.475
Lean Hogs;59.975;58.400;59.850 S;1.175
Wheat;536^4;533^2;534^0 S;0^6
Wheat;549^4;541^4;543^6 S;-0^4
KC Wheat;476^4;476^4;473^2 S;1^6
KC Wheat;475^0;466^4;471^0 S;1^4
MPS Wheat;520^2;520^2;514^0 S;-3^0
MPS Wheat;539^4;535^0;535^4 S;-0^6
Corn;351^2;348^4;350^0 S;-1^0
Corn;361^2;358^0;360^2 S;-1^4
Soybeans;979^4;974^2;979^6 S;6^6
Soybeans;981^6;968^4;978^6 S;5^6
BFP Milk;16.93;16.32;16.62 S;-0.23
BFP Milk;18.82;18.28;18.48 S;-0.33
BFP Milk;17.38;17.12;17.25 S;-0.14
BFP Milk;16.55;16.41;16.48 S;-0.04
BFP Milk;16.11;15.98;16.11 S;0.03
Sugar;12.17;12.55;12.67 S;-0.01
Sugar;12.78;1.2885;1.2991 S;0.0002
B-Pound;1.3023;0.94100;0.94160 S;-0.00145
J-Yen;0.94535;1.17530;1.18090 S;0.00265
Canada Dollar;1.18360;1.0882;1.0959 S;0.0056
Euro-Currency;1.0967;93.125;93.258 S;-0.183
Swiss Franc;93.665;1918.8;1946.8 S;11.7
US Dollar;1951.4;1926.3;1954.9 S;11.7
Comex Gold;1959.7;26.580;26.955 S;0.091
Comex Gold;27.145;26.565;27.083 S;0.092
Comex Silver;27.325;27.050;27.790 S;0.597
Coffee;131.40;130.40;129.65 S;-3.15
Coffee;132.05;127.60;128.85 S;-3.25
Crude Oil;38.45;36.16;38.05 S;1.29
