Commodities

Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050

Feb;Live Cattle;104.725;103.725;104.575 S;0.650

Nov;Feeder Cattle;136.050;134.425;135.750 S;1.225

Jan;Feeder Cattle;137.550;135.975;137.325 S;1.150

Dec;Lean Hogs;46.500;45.825;45.975 S;0.125

Feb;Lean Hogs;51.025;49.350;49.875 S;-0.350

Dec;Wheat;543^0;536^6;535^6 S;9^4

Mar;Wheat;539^0;520^4;534^0 S;9^0

Dec;KC Wheat;454^6;450^0;447^2 S;-4^6

Mar;KC Wheat;459^4;446^6;452^0 S;-4^6

Dec;MPS Wheat;506^0;498^6;517^0 S;2^2

Mar;MPS Wheat;530^6;517^4;526^2 S;0^2

Dec;Corn;352^0;340^0;340^4 S;-10^6

Mar;Corn;351^4;336^2;337^2 S;-11^4

Jan;Soybeans;900^6;888^6;891^4 S;-6^6

Mar;Soybeans;900^4;883^6;887^2 S;-9^2

Nov;BFP Milk;24.27;24.10;24.20 S;0.00

Dec;BFP Milk;23.70;22.37;23.04 S;0.53

Jan;BFP Milk;20.87;19.92;20.28 S;0.24

Feb;BFP Milk;19.08;18.34;18.51 S;-0.03

Mar;BFP Milk;17.87;17.43;17.57 S;0.03

Mar;Sugar;11.93;11.68;11.76 S;-0.08

May;Sugar;12.63;12.39;12.48 S;-0.09

Dec;B-Pound;1.2669;1.2571;1.2633 S;0.0010

Dec;J-Yen;0.93855;0.93305;0.93600 S;0.00245

Mar;Canada Dollar;1.13410;1.12700;1.13155 S;0.00065

Dec;Euro-Currency;1.0675;1.0622;1.0641 S;-0.0011

Dec;Swiss Franc;96.960;96.395;96.614 S;-0.073

Dec;US Dollar;1817.0;1796.5;1801.9 S;-1.2

Dec;Comex Gold;1830.4;1810.6;1815.6 S;-2.2

Feb;Comex Gold;19.030;19.005;18.983 S;0.133

Dec;Comex Silver;19.195;18.910;19.053 S;0.113

Dec;Coffee;96.95;95.45;96.15 S;-1.55

Mar;Coffee;99.40;96.65;97.40 S;-1.35

Jun;Crude Oil;40.77;38.54;40.55 S;0.94

