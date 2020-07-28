Commodities

Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Feb;Live Cattle;105.575;103.650;105.000 S;1.175
Nov;Feeder Cattle;141.600;139.475;140.700 S;1.350
Jan;Feeder Cattle;141.700;139.575;141.300 S;1.675
Dec;Lean Hogs;55.275;54.025;54.200 S;-0.350
Feb;Lean Hogs;51.425;50.100;50.725 S;-0.025
Dec;Wheat;540^0;530^6;523^4 P;-0^4
Mar;Wheat;545^4;536^4;530^2 P;-0^2
Dec;KC Wheat;454^2;445^0;436^6 P;0^0
Mar;KC Wheat;465^6;456^2;447^4 P;-0^2
Dec;MPS Wheat;517^6;511^0;506^2 P;-2^4
Mar;MPS Wheat;531^4;525^2;519^6 P;-2^2
Dec;Corn;334^6;330^2;320^0 P;2^6
Mar;Corn;341^2;337^4;330^0 P;2^2
Jan;Soybeans;898^6;892^6;896^6 P;4^4
Mar;Soybeans;893^2;888^0;887^6 P;4^0
Nov;BFP Milk;24.28;24.21;24.42 P;0.05
Dec;BFP Milk;22.87;22.34;21.91 P;-0.21
Jan;BFP Milk;20.16;19.81;20.09 P;-0.07
Feb;BFP Milk;18.48;18.21;18.61 P;0.03
Mar;BFP Milk;17.42;17.30;17.24 P;-0.01
Mar;Sugar;12.27;11.95;12.01 S;-0.11
May;Sugar;12.85;12.58;12.63 S;-0.09
Dec;B-Pound;1.2943;1.2934;1.2950 P;-0.0009
Dec;J-Yen;0.95265;0.95210;0.95205 P;0.00060
Mar;Canada Dollar;1.17360;1.17305;1.17360 P;-0.00010
Dec;Euro-Currency;1.0913;1.0911;1.0915 P;-0.0002
Dec;Swiss Franc;93.965;93.450;93.647 S;0.032
Dec;US Dollar;1956.1;1950.4;1944.6 P;9.3
Dec;Comex Gold;1965.3;1960.1;1952.8 P;10.9
Feb;Comex Gold;19.710;19.350;24.266 P;0.213
Dec;Comex Silver;24.620;24.560;24.300 P;0.290
Dec;Coffee;111.35;108.35;109.65 S;-0.75
Mar;Coffee;114.15;111.25;112.60 S;-0.70
Jun;Crude Oil;41.20;41.08;41.04 S;0.06
