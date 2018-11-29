Aug Live Cattle 120.675 118.575 120.275 S -0.275

Oct Live Cattle 122.550 120.625 121.875 S -0.525

Aug Feeder Cattle 147.700 144.675 145.975 S -1.725

Oct Feeder Cattle 145.875 143.125 144.375 S -1.450

Aug Lean Hogs 67.475 65.100 67.350 S 2.850

Oct Lean Hogs 72.500 70.525 72.000 S 1.925

Jul Wheat 501^4 492^0 496^4 S -1^0

Sep Wheat 514^4 506^0 507^6 S -3^6

Jul KC Wheat 472^4 465^0 466^0 S -1^0

Sep KC Wheat 498^0 491^0 492^4 S 0^2

Jul MPS Wheat 575^2 567^0 569^4 S -4^0

Sep MPS Wheat 574^4 567^4 568^0 S -3^4

Jul Corn 363^0 359^0 360^2 S -0^2

Sep Corn 375^6 371^6 373^2 S 0^0

Jul Soybeans 894^4 882^4 887^2 S -3^2

Aug Soybeans 907^6 896^2 900^4 S -3^6

Jul BFP Milk 14.23 13.99 14.14 S 0.08

Aug BFP Milk 14.51 14.24 14.43 S 0.09

Sep BFP Milk 14.81 14.64 14.71 S 0.03

Oct BFP Milk 15.05 14.95 14.98 S 0.03

Nov BFP Milk 15.37 15.32 15.34 S 0.08

Jul Sugar 13.21 12.72 12.87 S 0.03

Oct Sugar 13.28 12.82 12.97 S 0.04

Jun B-Pound 1.2859 1.2764 1.2792 S -0.0056

Jun J-Yen 0.88450 0.88095 0.88250 S 0.00045

Jun Canada Dollar 0.75475 0.75140 0.75355 S -0.00015

Jun Euro-Currency 1.14155 1.13625 1.14040 S 0.00090

Jun Swiss Franc 1.0097 1.0036 1.0050 S -0.0038

Jun US Dollar 96.930 96.545 96.681 P 0.029

Aug Comex Gold 1234.9 1226.7 1230.4 S 0.0

Oct Comex Gold 1240.5 1232.9 1236.3 S -0.6

Sep Comex Silver 14.470 14.340 14.402 S -0.055

Dec Comex Silver 14.545 14.440 14.492 S -0.066

Sep Treasury Bond 140^24 139^19 140^4 S 0^6

Sep Coffee 115.15 111.90 112.30 S -1.60

Dec Coffee 117.95 114.75 115.15 S -1.55

Jul Cotton 78.11 76.45 76.64 S -1.12

Mar Cotton 80.29 79.17 79.75 S -0.21

Aug Unleaded Gas 1.4409 1.3541 1.4299 S 0.0485

Aug Heating Oil 1.8575 1.8142 1.8394 S 0.0027

Jul Natural Gas 4.715 P

Aug Crude Oil 52.34 49.60 51.62 S 1.03

