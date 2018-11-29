Aug Live Cattle 120.675 118.575 120.275 S -0.275
Oct Live Cattle 122.550 120.625 121.875 S -0.525
Aug Feeder Cattle 147.700 144.675 145.975 S -1.725
Oct Feeder Cattle 145.875 143.125 144.375 S -1.450
Aug Lean Hogs 67.475 65.100 67.350 S 2.850
Oct Lean Hogs 72.500 70.525 72.000 S 1.925
Jul Wheat 501^4 492^0 496^4 S -1^0
Sep Wheat 514^4 506^0 507^6 S -3^6
Jul KC Wheat 472^4 465^0 466^0 S -1^0
Sep KC Wheat 498^0 491^0 492^4 S 0^2
Jul MPS Wheat 575^2 567^0 569^4 S -4^0
Sep MPS Wheat 574^4 567^4 568^0 S -3^4
Jul Corn 363^0 359^0 360^2 S -0^2
Sep Corn 375^6 371^6 373^2 S 0^0
Jul Soybeans 894^4 882^4 887^2 S -3^2
Aug Soybeans 907^6 896^2 900^4 S -3^6
Jul BFP Milk 14.23 13.99 14.14 S 0.08
Aug BFP Milk 14.51 14.24 14.43 S 0.09
Sep BFP Milk 14.81 14.64 14.71 S 0.03
Oct BFP Milk 15.05 14.95 14.98 S 0.03
Nov BFP Milk 15.37 15.32 15.34 S 0.08
Jul Sugar 13.21 12.72 12.87 S 0.03
Oct Sugar 13.28 12.82 12.97 S 0.04
Jun B-Pound 1.2859 1.2764 1.2792 S -0.0056
Jun J-Yen 0.88450 0.88095 0.88250 S 0.00045
Jun Canada Dollar 0.75475 0.75140 0.75355 S -0.00015
Jun Euro-Currency 1.14155 1.13625 1.14040 S 0.00090
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0097 1.0036 1.0050 S -0.0038
Jun US Dollar 96.930 96.545 96.681 P 0.029
Aug Comex Gold 1234.9 1226.7 1230.4 S 0.0
Oct Comex Gold 1240.5 1232.9 1236.3 S -0.6
Sep Comex Silver 14.470 14.340 14.402 S -0.055
Dec Comex Silver 14.545 14.440 14.492 S -0.066
Sep Treasury Bond 140^24 139^19 140^4 S 0^6
Sep Coffee 115.15 111.90 112.30 S -1.60
Dec Coffee 117.95 114.75 115.15 S -1.55
Jul Cotton 78.11 76.45 76.64 S -1.12
Mar Cotton 80.29 79.17 79.75 S -0.21
Aug Unleaded Gas 1.4409 1.3541 1.4299 S 0.0485
Aug Heating Oil 1.8575 1.8142 1.8394 S 0.0027
Jul Natural Gas 4.715 P
Aug Crude Oil 52.34 49.60 51.62 S 1.03
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.