Commodities
Commodities

Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050

Feb;Live Cattle;99.750;98.675;98.850 S;-0.550

Nov;Feeder Cattle;133.550;132.125;132.550 S;-0.425

Jan;Feeder Cattle;135.475;134.650;134.850 S;-0.250

Dec;Lean Hogs;54.500;52.700;52.800 S;-0.675

Feb;Lean Hogs;52.025;50.750;50.850 S;-0.325

Dec;Wheat;485^4;476^0;481^2 S;-2^0

Mar;Wheat;490^4;481^0;485^2 S;-3^2

Dec;KC Wheat;433^0;427^6;428^2 S;1^2

Mar;KC Wheat;440^6;435^4;436^2 S;0^6

Dec;MPS Wheat;525^6;519^6;524^6 P;0^2

Mar;MPS Wheat;536^6;531^0;535^6 P;-0^2

Dec;Corn;333^6;327^4;332^4 S;1^6

Mar;Corn;338^2;331^6;337^2 S;2^0

Jan;Soybeans;880^4;871^4;876^4 S;2^6

Mar;Soybeans;880^0;871^0;876^0 S;2^4

Nov;BFP Milk;21.01;20.94;20.99 S;0.08

Dec;BFP Milk;21.18;20.43;21.18 S;0.75

Jan;BFP Milk;19.29;18.65;19.27 S;0.70

Feb;BFP Milk;18.25;17.86;18.20 S;0.41

Mar;BFP Milk;17.55;17.29;17.50 S;0.28

Mar;Sugar;12.17;11.90;12.05 S;0.16

May;Sugar;12.32;12.04;12.18 S;0.14

Dec;B-Pound;1.2462;1.2350;1.2426 P;-0.0071

Dec;J-Yen;0.93785;0.93530;0.93725 P;-0.00035

Mar;Canada Dollar;0.73720;0.73480;0.73530 P;-0.00030

Dec;Euro-Currency;1.12770;1.11895;1.12305 P;-0.00270

Dec;Swiss Franc;1.0566;1.0519;1.0541 P;-0.0010

Dec;US Dollar;97.700;97.115;97.400 P;0.205

Dec;Comex Gold;1760.9;1728.3;1753.0 S;22.8

Feb;Comex Gold;1767.0;1738.5;1761.0 S;20.7

Dec;Comex Silver;18.205;17.640;18.022 S;0.350

Dec;Coffee;97.55;95.60;95.90 S;-0.85

Mar;Coffee;99.60;97.80;98.15 S;-0.70

Jun;Crude Oil;40.60;38.51;39.05 S;0.75

