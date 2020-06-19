Commodities

Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Feb;Live Cattle;99.750;98.675;98.850 S;-0.550
Nov;Feeder Cattle;133.550;132.125;132.550 S;-0.425
Jan;Feeder Cattle;135.475;134.650;134.850 S;-0.250
Dec;Lean Hogs;54.500;52.700;52.800 S;-0.675
Feb;Lean Hogs;52.025;50.750;50.850 S;-0.325
Dec;Wheat;485^4;476^0;481^2 S;-2^0
Mar;Wheat;490^4;481^0;485^2 S;-3^2
Dec;KC Wheat;433^0;427^6;428^2 S;1^2
Mar;KC Wheat;440^6;435^4;436^2 S;0^6
Dec;MPS Wheat;525^6;519^6;524^6 P;0^2
Mar;MPS Wheat;536^6;531^0;535^6 P;-0^2
Dec;Corn;333^6;327^4;332^4 S;1^6
Mar;Corn;338^2;331^6;337^2 S;2^0
Jan;Soybeans;880^4;871^4;876^4 S;2^6
Mar;Soybeans;880^0;871^0;876^0 S;2^4
Nov;BFP Milk;21.01;20.94;20.99 S;0.08
Dec;BFP Milk;21.18;20.43;21.18 S;0.75
Jan;BFP Milk;19.29;18.65;19.27 S;0.70
Feb;BFP Milk;18.25;17.86;18.20 S;0.41
Mar;BFP Milk;17.55;17.29;17.50 S;0.28
Mar;Sugar;12.17;11.90;12.05 S;0.16
May;Sugar;12.32;12.04;12.18 S;0.14
Dec;B-Pound;1.2462;1.2350;1.2426 P;-0.0071
Dec;J-Yen;0.93785;0.93530;0.93725 P;-0.00035
Mar;Canada Dollar;0.73720;0.73480;0.73530 P;-0.00030
Dec;Euro-Currency;1.12770;1.11895;1.12305 P;-0.00270
Dec;Swiss Franc;1.0566;1.0519;1.0541 P;-0.0010
Dec;US Dollar;97.700;97.115;97.400 P;0.205
Dec;Comex Gold;1760.9;1728.3;1753.0 S;22.8
Feb;Comex Gold;1767.0;1738.5;1761.0 S;20.7
Dec;Comex Silver;18.205;17.640;18.022 S;0.350
Dec;Coffee;97.55;95.60;95.90 S;-0.85
Mar;Coffee;99.60;97.80;98.15 S;-0.70
Jun;Crude Oil;40.60;38.51;39.05 S;0.75
