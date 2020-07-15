Commodities

Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Feb;Live Cattle;105.450;102.650;104.550 S;1.450
Nov;Feeder Cattle;139.825;136.650;139.425 S;2.700
Jan;Feeder Cattle;139.900;137.250;139.550 S;2.075
Dec;Lean Hogs;47.525;46.850;47.325 S;0.525
Feb;Lean Hogs;50.950;49.750;50.150 S;0.225
Dec;Wheat;551^6;526^6;550^6 S;24^0
Mar;Wheat;554^4;532^6;553^6 S;21^0
Dec;KC Wheat;460^2;441^0;459^4 S;17^2
Mar;KC Wheat;471^6;453^2;470^6 S;16^4
Dec;MPS Wheat;528^2;516^6;527^6 S;9^0
Mar;MPS Wheat;541^0;530^4;540^4 S;9^0
Dec;Corn;328^6;322^6;326^2 S;0^2
Mar;Corn;336^2;330^4;334^0 S;0^2
Jan;Soybeans;887^4;877^4;886^2 S;8^2
Mar;Soybeans;882^0;873^4;880^6 S;6^4
Nov;BFP Milk;24.38;24.27;24.31 S;-0.02
Dec;BFP Milk;23.14;22.34;22.34 S;-0.75
Jan;BFP Milk;20.38;19.48;19.48 S;-0.75
Feb;BFP Milk;18.60;17.78;17.85 S;-0.61
Mar;BFP Milk;17.64;16.95;17.01 S;-0.43
Mar;Sugar;11.90;11.36;11.82 S;0.50
May;Sugar;12.58;12.09;12.50 S;0.45
Dec;B-Pound;1.2654;1.2563;1.2586 S;0.0033
Dec;J-Yen;0.93825;0.93260;0.93560 S;0.00225
Mar;Canada Dollar;1.14675;1.14065;1.14215 S;0.00160
Dec;Euro-Currency;1.0691;1.0591;1.0595 S;-0.0062
Dec;Swiss Franc;96.215;95.720;96.039 S;-0.207
Dec;US Dollar;1819.5;1804.0;1813.8 S;0.1
Dec;Comex Gold;1830.8;1816.5;1826.1 S;0.5
Feb;Comex Gold;19.715;19.485;19.685 S;0.264
Dec;Comex Silver;19.845;19.525;19.761 S;0.280
Dec;Coffee;96.95;95.45;95.95 S;-0.75
Mar;Coffee;98.15;96.30;97.20 S;-0.75
Jun;Crude Oil;41.26;40.08;41.20 S;0.70
