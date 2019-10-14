Aug Live Cattle 113.725 112.100 113.450 S1.300

Oct Live Cattle 119.525 118.250 119.275 S1.225

Aug Feeder Cattle 146.400 144.075 145.550 S1.450

Oct Feeder Cattle 142.975 140.325 142.225 S1.750

Aug Lean Hogs 70.925 68.375 69.125 S-0.475

Oct Lean Hogs 78.075 76.375 77.250 S0.200

Jul Wheat 515^0 506^6 511^0 S3^0

Sep Wheat 520^4 512^6 516^6 S2^6

Jul KC Wheat 427^6 419^4 425^6 S6^2

Sep KC Wheat 439^0 431^4 437^6 S5^6

Jul MPS Wheat 552^6 545^4 552^0 S4^0

Sep MPS Wheat 566^6 559^4 566^2 S4^2

Jul Corn 402^4 393^2 397^6 S0^0

Sep Corn 411^6 403^6 407^4 S-0^2

Jul Soybeans 945^4 930^4 940^4 S4^4

Aug Soybeans 959^4 945^2 955^0 S4^4

Jul BFP Milk 18.65 18.58 18.59 S-0.05

Aug BFP Milk 18.84 18.60 18.62 S-0.10

Sep BFP Milk 18.10 17.90 17.95 S0.07

Oct BFP Milk 17.24 17.11 17.15 S0.05

Nov BFP Milk 16.90 16.78 16.79 S0.05

Jul Sugar 12.59 12.43 12.52 S0.11

Oct Sugar 12.67 12.54 12.61 S0.10

Jun B-Pound 1.2677 1.2542 1.2602 S-0.0094

Jun J-Yen 0.92920 0.92505 0.92650 S0.00095

Jun Canada Dollar 0.75790 0.75605 0.75640 S-0.00310

Jun Euro-Currency 1.10890 1.10595 1.10770 S-0.00185

Jun Swiss Franc 1.0104 1.0064 1.0078 S-0.0005

Jun US Dollar 98.265 98.040 98.170 S0.230

Aug Comex Gold 1501.5 1487.1 1497.6 S8.2

Oct Comex Gold 1508.3 1494.1 1504.4 S8.3

Sep Comex Silver 17.860 17.605 17.847 S0.129

Dec Comex Silver 17.930 17.815 17.919 S0.176

Sep Treasury Bond 160^27 160^2 160^10 S0^19

Sep Coffee 99.20 97.05 98.45 S1.10

Dec Coffee 101.45 99.50 100.75 S1.05

Jul Cotton 65.85 62.19 62.22 S-1.66

Mar Cotton 66.10 63.93 63.99 S-0.82

Aug Unleaded Gas 1.6007 1.5403 1.5702 S-0.0243

Aug Heating Oil 1.9465 1.8915 1.9053 S-0.0396

Jul Natural Gas 2.313 2.228 2.280 S0.073

Aug Crude Oil 54.99 52.86 53.65 S-1.24

INTL FCStone Financial Inc.

www.intlfcstone.com

208-733-6013, 800-635-0821

Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3

195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments